Ragans did not factor into the decision in Friday's 4-2 loss versus Colorado, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over seven innings. He struck out eight.

The Kansas City ace generated an incredible 21 whiffs en route to fanning eight, earning his 13th quality start in 18 appearances. Ragans has rounded into a Cy Young contender with his last 10 outings, firing a 2.52 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 77:21 K:BB across 60.2 innings. Overall, he sports a 3.28 ERA with a 134:37 K:BB across 109.2 innings on the year. The 26-year-old currently lines up to face the Red Sox on the road next weekend for his next outing.