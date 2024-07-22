Julien is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Following his promotion from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Julien started at second base for both games of the Twins' series with the Brewers, going 1-for-4 with a pair of walks. Though he should have a regular spot in the lineup against right-handed pitching while the Twins are without Royce Lewis (groin) and Carlos Correa (heel), the lefty-hitting Julien will likely sit frequently against left-handers. Julien will cede the keystone to Brooks Lee on Monday while the Twins take on southpaw Ranger Suarez.