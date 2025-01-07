The Oakland Athletics are going to eventually become the Las Vegas Athletics, if the organization's plan comes to fruition. Until then, though, there is a temporary stay in Sacramento while waiting on the Las Vegas ballpark to be built. A three-year stint is long enough to get with local tradition, right?

The Sacramento Kings of the NBA light a purple beam above their arena after every win and A's outfielder Lawrence Butler was both impressed with and excited by the idea.

Obviously an A's version would be green and/or yellow and I'm totally in on this. Any sort of quirky feature or tradition in a ballpark piques my interest and, in fact, the fit here is great moving forward. If the A's established a beam lighting in Sacramento after every victory, that's something they could take with them to Vegas.

Flashing a large green and/or yellow beam from the top of a ballpark on the Vegas Strip fits perfectly. They could even do something outlandish with it there. It's the Vegas Strip! Until then, though, with the A's calling a Triple-A stadium home, there's no reason not to bring all the fun they can.

The Kings' beam has launched a rallying cry for fans since its introduction in 2023 and the giant purple button used to execute it after games has been pushed by players and celebrities alike.