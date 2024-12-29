NFL Week 17 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates for Sunday's games

The playoff picture for the AFC and NFC are nearly complete, as we approach the final weeks of the 2024 NFL season. There are a few teams from each conference still fighting for their spot, while the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft has yet to be decided for the eliminated teams.

With so much on the line this week, who is in and who is out is crucial.

The Eagles will be without Jalen Hurts, who is officially out with a concussion and in more quarterback news, Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (hip) is doubtful and with Anthony Richardson (ankle) out, Joe Flacco will get the start for the Colts. Saints QB Derek Carr also remains sidelined with a hand injury.

The Cowboys will be without wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) as they face the Eagles. 

Among those questionable are Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist), Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (hip/wrist), Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (toe) and Jets wide receiver Davante Adams.

Stay caught up below with our live updates as we keep track of who's active and who's inactive, along with any notable injuries throughout Sunday's games:

Davante Adams looks good to go

The Jets wide receiver had a good practice, according to interim coach Jeff Ulbrich. 

 
Malik Nabers expected to play

The Giants offense is expected to have Malik Nabers as an option today.

 
Jameis Winston in line to be QB3

The Browns are expected to make Jameis Winston their emergency third quarterback today.

 
Xavier Legette expected to play

Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette is expected to play today.

 
Tyreek Hill expected to play

The Dolphins wide receiver is questionable with a wrist injury, but is expected to be out there.

