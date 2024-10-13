Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol fight results, highlights: Beterbiev ekes out decision for undisputed title

For years, boxing fans had waited to see Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol share the ring to crown an undisputed light heavyweight champion. The fight finally happened Saturday in Saudi Arabia with Beterbiev edging out a majority decision in a fantastic tactical battle that saw momentum swing several times throughout the 12 rounds.

Bivol came out the sharper man in the early rounds, which was to be expected with Beterbiev coming off an extended layoff as well as knee surgery ahead of the originally planned June date. Bivol, working behind a sharp jab and slick footwork, kept the powerful Beterbiev from setting his feet and unloading.

Beterbiev came back toward the middle rounds, finally seeing his pressure force Bivol backward and opening up space to land thudding right hands and heavy body shots. That body work proved to be critical as Bivol -- even after briefly regaining momentum -- slowed visibly in the championship rounds, which may have been enough to have let Beterbiev steal two of the three official scorecards.

At the conclusion of 12 rounds, the official scorecards read 115-113 and 116-112 for Beterbiev, with one judge scoring the fight a draw at 114-114.

"I feel bad," Beterbiev said after the fight. "I did not do good today. ... I didn't like this fight but I'll be better one day. Of course, it's a tough fight because Dmitry was a world champion too. He has good skills, maybe better than me."

Beterbiev had finished all 20 of his professional opponents inside the distance entering the fight.

"It's a new experience," Beterbiev said. "I'm happy for that. I'm a very simple boxer. Boxers in the world like me, there's more than 1,000. Even Muhammad Ali had fights go the distance."

Bivol was gracious in defeat, even with the scorecards providing a bit of controversy as it seemed to many he had done enough to earn the decision.

"I'm a warrior," Bivol said. "I have to do everything perfect. I don't have any explanation because it would look like excuses. Congratulations to Artur and his team, he deserves it. I just need time to make another decision for my future. ... You know, I don't know. I did my job. I felt that I could do better. I can always do better. It's the opinion of judges. I didn't see the fight. Congratulations Artur."

Beterbiev seemed open to a rematch when asked after the fight. Bivol said that it was definitely an option he would like to explore.

"Why not? Of course, if I have the chance," Bivol said. "It is my dream to be undisputed."

The undercard featured a mixed bag of results, with mostly the expected results coming through. IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia made quick work of Jack Massey in scoring a sixth-round TKO. As did heavyweight Fabio Wardley, who scored a first-round knockout when he overwhelmed Frazer Clarke in a featured bout. Plus, Chris Eubank Jr. dismantled Kamil Szeremeta with a seventh-round TKO. The highlight may have come in the PPV opener when Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron ended in a draw because both fighters went over the ring ropes and into the crowd. Whittaker was assessed for a leg injury after the fight when he had to go to the hospital.

Fight card, results

Artur Beterbiev (c) def. Dmitry Bivol (c) via majority decision (114-114, 115-113, 116-112)*



Jai Opetaia (c) def. Jack Massey via sixth-round TKO (corner stoppage)



Fabio Wardley def. Frazer Clarke via first-round knockout



Chris Eubank Jr. def. Kamil Szeremeta via seventh-round TKO



Skye Nicolson (c) def. Raven Chapman via unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 98-92)



Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron ends in draw after fighters tumble over ropes

*Fight for undisputed light heavyweight title

