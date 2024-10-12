Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, highlights, card

Long a dream fight for boxing fans, Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev will finally share the ring on Saturday night. The two undefeated light heavyweights will meet in Saudi Arabia to crown an undisputed champion.

Bivol (23-0, 12 KO) brings the WBA title to the ring, along with a high fight IQ and a highly technical approach to boxing. WBO, WBC and IBF champ Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KO) takes a more brute-force approach to the fight game, as evidenced by his 100 percent stoppage rate.

The fight was originally set to take place in June only to be postponed after Beterbiev suffered an injury. Now, the day has finally come for these two pound-for-pound stalwarts to determine who is the best light heavyweight fighter in the world.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the undercard at 4 p.m. ET ahead of the main event around 6 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below.

Fight card, results

Dmitry Bivol (c) vs. Artur Beterbiev (c), undisputed light heavyweight title



Jai Opetaia (c) def. Jack Massey via sixth-round TKO (corner stoppage)



Fabio Wardley def. Frazer Clarke via first-round knockout



Chris Eubank Jr. def. Kamil Szeremeta via seventh-round TKO



Skye Nicolson (c) def. Raven Chapman via unanimous decision ( 99-91, 98-92, 98-92)



Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron ends in draw after fighters tumble over ropes

Beterbiev vs. Bivol scorecard, live coverage