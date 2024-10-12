Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, highlights, card

The undisputed light heavyweight title is on the line on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia when P4P greats meet

Long a dream fight for boxing fans, Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev will finally share the ring on Saturday night. The two undefeated light heavyweights will meet in Saudi Arabia to crown an undisputed champion.

Bivol (23-0, 12 KO) brings the WBA title to the ring, along with a high fight IQ and a highly technical approach to boxing. WBO, WBC and IBF champ Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KO) takes a more brute-force approach to the fight game, as evidenced by his 100 percent stoppage rate.

The fight was originally set to take place in June only to be postponed after Beterbiev suffered an injury. Now, the day has finally come for these two pound-for-pound stalwarts to determine who is the best light heavyweight fighter in the world.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the undercard at 4 p.m. ET ahead of the main event around 6 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. 

Fight card, results

  • Dmitry Bivol (c) vs. Artur Beterbiev (c), undisputed light heavyweight title
  • Jai Opetaia (c) def. Jack Massey via sixth-round TKO (corner stoppage)
  • Fabio Wardley def. Frazer Clarke via first-round knockout
  • Chris Eubank Jr. def. Kamil Szeremeta via seventh-round TKO 
  • Skye Nicolson (c) def. Raven Chapman via unanimous decision ( 99-91, 98-92, 98-92)
  • Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron ends in draw after fighters tumble over ropes

Beterbiev vs. Bivol scorecard, live coverage

Round123456789101112Total
Beterbiev (c)






Bivol (c)






We are inching ever closer to the long-awaited clash between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol to crown an undisputed light heavyweight champion. It seems like ring walks aren't too far off after they adjusted start times.

 
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
October 12, 2024, 9:26 PM
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
October 12, 2024, 9:22 PM
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
October 12, 2024, 9:11 PM
We have a change in plans for the start of the ESPN+ broadcast for Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol

 
If you were wondering about the deeper storylines at play for Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol, we have you covered.

 
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
October 12, 2024, 9:07 PM
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
October 12, 2024, 9:03 PM
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
October 12, 2024, 8:57 PM
As we are in full time-killing mode ahead of Beterbiev vs. Bivol, let's take a look at the gambling odds. Bivol is a -125 favorite, maintaining the status as a slight favorite he has had since the fight was announced.

In terms of most likely outcomes:

  • Bivol via decision +120
  • Beterbiev via KO/TKO/DQ +165

Either fighter to be knocked down in the first 6 rounds is +200, Bivol to be knocked down two or more times is +225 and Bivol to be knocked down in the first minute of any round is +300

 
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
October 12, 2024, 8:45 PM
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
October 12, 2024, 8:40 PM
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
October 12, 2024, 8:39 PM
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
October 12, 2024, 8:36 PM
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
October 12, 2024, 8:32 PM
That didn't last too long! Fabio Wardley caught Frazer Clarke with a looping right hand late in the first round and poured on the damage until Clarke dropped to the canvas. Clarke was clearly unsteady as he tried to get to his feet and the referee waived it off, awarding Wardley the win in the rematch. Official result: Fabio Wardley def. Frazer Clarke via KO, Round 1

 
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
October 12, 2024, 8:30 PM
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
October 12, 2024, 8:22 PM
It's time for the last undercard fight of the night with Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke at heavyweight.

 
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
October 12, 2024, 8:12 PM
Welcome to the CBS Sports live blog for the titanic clash between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol to crown an undisputed light heavyweight champion. The majority of the undercard is already finished but there is still a bit of time before the ESPN+ stream of the main event. There is also a concert featuring Missy Elliott, Ciara and Busta Rhymes.

 
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
October 12, 2024, 8:06 PM
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
October 12, 2024, 8:05 PM
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
October 12, 2024, 8:04 PM
