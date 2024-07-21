Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight results, highlights: The 'Problem Child' scores TKO ahead of Mike Tyson bout

Some felt Jake Paul was taking too great a risk in facing Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship champion Mike Perry, especially with a mega-lucrative November fight with Mike Tyson potentially hanging in the balance. Paul proved those fears entirely unfounded on Saturday night, battering Perry en route to three knockdowns and a sixth-round stoppage.



Paul wasted little time in proving to be the better boxer, catching Perry with a right hand less than one minute into the opening round. The fight was more or less over at that point, with Perry's biggest attribute being the ability to sustain damage.



A second knockdown came in Round 2, with another right hand sending the former UFC fighter and current BKFC superstar crashing to the canvas.



Perry continued trying to find some path to success, walking forward in an attempt to ugly it up. But Paul kept firing with a variety of shots, employing an especially devastating jab. That jab hurt Perry again late in the fight and the constant wobble in his legs had the doctor and referee giving a hard look at stoping the fight after Round 5.

Instead, Perry was allowed to continue and Round 6 signaled the end when Paul rocked Perry with a hard right and the a big flurry against the ropes for the third knockdown of the fight. Perry beat the count but when the referee instructed him to move side-to-side, Perry stumbled and nearly fell to the canvas again, forcing a stoppage at the 1:12 mark of Round 6.

"He's tough as nails, I'm sorry it took so long," Paul said of Perry after the fight. "He's tough man, respect to Mike Perry. He's the king of violence and BKFC champion."



Paul guaranteed the Tyson fight was a done deal before praising the former heavyweight champion and saying that the time had come to take Tyson's crown.

Perry then made an odd callout to former UFC middleweight champion and current light heavyweight champion -- and former two-division kickboxing champion -- Alex Pereira.

"Alex Pereira, you said you want to box," Paul said. "I'm the king of this. I'm the king of this. Come over."

Perry gave Paul a lot of credit after the fight, admitting he was hurt and suggesting speed was a big factor.



"I was trying to roll with the punches and hit your ass back," Perry said to Paul. "You did a great job, you were way too fast for me and I couldn't catch up. ... The kid hit me hard."

Elsewhere on the card, Amanda Serrano made quick work of Stevie Morgan for a second-round TKO. It was Serrano's first fight of the year after having her homecoming bout in Puerto Rico spoiled on the night of when an eye injury forced her to withdraw. Now, she turns her attention back to Katie Taylor and the much-anticipated rematch between two of the best women's fighters in the sport.

And Lucas Bahdi may have derailed the Ashton Sylve hype train with a pair of devastating punches. Sylve entered the fight with an undefeated record and dominated the action up until he was caught with a right hand that appeared to have him out on his feet. The followup punch form Bahdi put him down facefirst on the canvas for one of the best knockouts so far this year. It'll be back to the drawing board for Sylve as he looks to get back in the win column next time out.

CBS Sports was with you throughout the entire way on Saturday with the live results and highlights below.

Fight card, results

Jake Paul def. Mike Perry via sixth-round TKO

Amanda Serrano def. Stevie Morgan via second-round TKO



Lucas Bahdi def. Ashton Sylve



Corey Marksman def. Tony Aguilar via majority decision (76-76, 77-75, 78-74)



Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. def. Uriah Hall via unanimous decision (59-55, 59-55, 58-56)

Paul vs. Perry scorecard, live coverage