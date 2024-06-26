Atlanta will recall Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett to start the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With Tuesday's game between Atlanta and St. Louis getting pushed back a day due to rain, Elder will get a chance to make a spot start during Wednesday's nightcap. The 25-year-old owns a 6.46 ERA and 1.94 WHIP through 23.2 innings across five MLB starts this season, and he allowed six earned runs in four innings during his most recent outing with Gwinnett.