D'Arnaud went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Yankees.

While his playing time has been limited in June, d'Arnaud is starting to make the most of it. He has a homer in two of his last three games, giving him seven long balls on the year. The catcher is at a .242/.310/.464 slash line with 24 RBI, 21 runs scored, 13 doubles and no stolen bases over 171 plate appearances. While Sean Murphy has struggled at the plate this season, he's hitting .244 in June, which has been enough to keep d'Arnaud in the backup catcher role.