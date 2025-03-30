D'Arnaud will start at catcher and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

D'Arnaud will enter the lineup for the first time this season after Logan O'Hoppe caught both of the Angels' first two contests. Though he posted a respectable .738 OPS over 341 plate appearances while Sean Murphy missed extended action for Atlanta in 2024, d'Arnaud will likely struggle to reach that level of playing time this season if O'Hoppe maintains health. The 25-year-old O'Hoppe is viewed as both the Angels' present and future behind the dish, so d'Arnaud may be in store for just a couple starts per week when the young backstop needs rest.