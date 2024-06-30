Wisely is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

The lefty-hitting Wisely will take a seat in favor of the righty-hitting Tyler Fitzgerald, who will cover second base while the Giants face off against southpaw James Paxton. Though he's still holding down a strong-side platoon role in the middle infield, Wisely's run as the Giants' primary leadoff man versus right-handed pitching has come to an end in the wake of LaMonte Wade's return from the injured list Friday. Wade had actually batted second both of the previous two days against right-handed pitching, but Jorge Soler moved into the leadoff spot while Wisely dropped to eighth in the order.