Kwan went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Mariners.

Kwan got things going early, walking and scoring a run in the first inning then hitting a two-run homer in the second. He later added a single in the sixth. Kwan continues to rake since his return from a hamstring injury May 31, extending his hitting streak to 13 games with eight multi-hit efforts in that span. On the season, he is hitting a ridiculous .397 with five home runs, 20 RBI and 41 runs scored in 205 plate appearances.