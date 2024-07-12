Martinez went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs Thursday against the Nationals.

Martinez entered Thursday's contest mired in a 4-for-32 (.125) slump over the previous 10 games but reached base four times while collecting just his third three-hit performance of the season. It was also just the second time in 12 games he drove in at least one run. Despite the recent slump, the 36-year-old Martinez continues to provide quality production in his 14th season, posting a .274 average with 10 homers, 15 doubles, 38 RBI and 27 runs over 234 at-bats.