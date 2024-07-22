Finnegan struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to record his 28th save of the season in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Reds.

Despite turning to Finnegan for save chances Friday and Saturday against Cincinnati, Washington manager Dave Martinez went back to the well again for the third game of the series. The right-hander nailed down the sweep for the Nationals on only five pitches, all strikes. Finnegan's 28 saves matched the career high he set in 2023, and his heavy workload this season hasn't been affecting his performance -- over 10 appearances in July he's posted a 2.89 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB in 9.1 innings.