Finnegan struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Sunday to record his 11th save of the season in a win over the Reds.

The right-hander had trouble protecting a 4-1 lead, fanning Gavin Lux and Jose Trevino to end the game. Finnegan has been his usual reliable self as closer despite not re-signing with the Nationals until late February, converting 11-of-13 save chances with a 2.63 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB through 13.2 innings to begin the season.