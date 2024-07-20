Burnes (10-4) allowed a run on two hits and four walks over six innings Friday, striking out six and earning a win over the Rangers.

The lone blemish on Burnes' final line was a solo shot from Nathaniel Lowe in the second inning. It was the first time that Burnes issued more than three walks in a start; over his previous four outings, he walked just one batter. Burnes has gone 7-2 with an impressive 2.10 ERA over his last 12 outings. The veteran righty lowered his ERA to 2.38 with a 116:29 K:BB trough 124.2 frames. His next outing is currently expected to be in Miami.