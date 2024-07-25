Jung (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment Friday at Double-A Frisco, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Jung had previously played in four rehab games with Triple-A Round Rock from June 16 through 20, only to be pulled off the minor-league assignment when he experienced renewed soreness in his surgically repaired wrist. Just over a month later, Jung is ready for game action again after he was able to make quick progress through his hitting progression over the past week. He'll presumably remain on his rehab assignment at least through the weekend before the Rangers assess whether he's ready to return from the 60-day injured list. Jung should eventually settle back in as the Rangers' everyday third baseman, but he could be eased back from the IL as a designated hitter initially.