Abbott (9-6) allowed three hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings Monday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Rockies.

Abbott was dominant Monday, retiring nine straight batters to begin the game and allowing just two runners to reach scoring position. He forced a season-high 19 whiffs; eight of those came via the fastball while his sweeper caused another seven. Abbott has won four straight starts and seven of his last nine dating back to May 21. He's allowed three or fewer earned runs over his last seven outings, posting a 2.70 ERA during that span. Abbott will carry a 3.06 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to be at home against Miami.