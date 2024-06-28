Abbott (7-6) picked up the win over the Cardinals on Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits and six walks over five innings while striking out two.

The only runs charged to Abbott on the night came off a two-run homer from Nolan Arenado in the bottom of the third, as the lefty managed to pitch his way out of trouble the rest of the time despite issuing a season-high six free passes. Abbott has now won four of his last five starts, though he finishes the month of June with 15 walks, compared to just six in May. On the positive side, he's also gone at least five innings in 11 consecutive starts and hasn't given up more than three runs in five straight.