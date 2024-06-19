Friedl (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

He'll take a seat for the second day in a row while he recovers from a tight hamstring, which he sustained while making a diving catch in the fifth inning of Monday's 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh. The Reds seem to be viewing Friedl as day-to-day, but a trip to the injured list could become more realistic if he isn't ready to play coming out of Thursday's off day. Friedl's absence Wednesday will open up a spot in the outfield for Stuart Fairchild.