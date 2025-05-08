Friedl went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs and a walk in Wednesday's win over Atlanta.

It was the third career multi-homer effort by Friedl, who also snapped a 26-game homerless drought in the process. The outfielder has reached base safely in five of his six outings in May, during which he's batting a healthy .261 with three stolen bases, five runs scored and four walks over 23 at-bats in the month. The lefty-hitting Friedl's struggles versus southpaws should continue to inhibit his overall fantasy appeal -- he has a .578 OPS against left-handed pitching -- but he does sport a .784 OPS against righties this season.