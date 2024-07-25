Melendez (ankle) was spotted running on the field at Kauffman Stadium prior to Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Ten days after spraining his left ankle before he landed on the injured list over the All-Star break, Melendez appears to be making great strides in his recovery. In addition to running the bases, Melendez has also been able to take swings in the batting cage and take part in defensive drills this week. The Royals are expected to re-evaluate Melendez on Thursday and determine whether he's fit to return from the IL during this weekend's three-game series with the Cubs, or if he'll first need to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment.