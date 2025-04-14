Melendez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

The Royals will move both of their struggling corner outfielders to the bench Monday, as Melendez (.285 OPS, 36.4 percent strikeout rate in 44 plate appearances) and Hunter Renfroe (.363 OPS, 27.9 percent strikeout rate in 43 plate appearances) give way to Drew Waters and Cavan Biggio in left and right field, respectively. Melendez's track record at the big-league level will likely buy him some time to work his way out of the extended slump, though his grasp on an everyday role has loosened since the beginning of the season. He's now started in just three of the Royals' last six games.