Senzel agreed to a contract with the White Sox on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Per James Fegan of SoxMachine.com, the agreement is for a major-league contract. Senzel spent most of the first half of the campaign with Washington, slashing .209/.359/.662 with seven home runs, 18 RBI, 25 runs and one stolen base before he was designated for assignment July 6. He played exclusively at third base with the Nationals but had previously spent the majority of his big-league time in the outfield.