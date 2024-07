Senzel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

After signing with the White Sox over the All-Star break, Senzel has now hit the bench for two of the team's first four games of the second half, with both of his absences coming against right-handed pitching. Senzel has gone hitless in his first seven at-bats with Chicago and looks like he could be a lesser priority than Brooks Baldwin, Paul DeJong and Nicky Lopez in the infield.