The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without reliever Brusdal Graterol into the second half of the 2025 Major League Baseball season, the team announced on Friday. He underwent right shoulder surgery on Thursday to repair his labrum.

Graterol, 26, was limited to seven regular-season appearances and three postseason appearances this past year on account of shoulder inflammation and a hamstring injury. He had averaged 49 appearances over the previous three seasons, compiling a 2.63 ERA (160 ERA+) and a 3.37 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

"Ever since he's been back, it's been kind of touch and go -- good, then not good," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Graterol's shoulder issues in late September. "What that looks like for the rest of the season? I just don't know. I think it's going to be a week to week situation."

Graterol didn't pitch in either of the Dodgers' first two playoff series -- against the San Diego Padres in the NLDS or the New York Mets in the NLCS. He returned in time for the World Series, appearing three times against the New York Yankees and surrendering one run on two hits across 2 1/3 innings.

Graterol was originally acquired as part of a February 2020 trade with the Minnesota Twins. It's worth noting that he was originally slated to head to the Boston Red Sox as part of the Mookie Betts return. The Red Sox later grew concerned about his arm health after evaluating his medicals, creating space for the Dodgers to obtain him separately.

The Dodgers, of course, dealt with myriad pitcher injuries throughout the 2024 season. That didn't prevent them from winning their second World Series title in the last five years, though clearly those maladies will continue to be an issue heading into 2025.