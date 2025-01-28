Former star outfielder Adam Jones is rejoining the Baltimore Orioles as a special adviser to general manager Mike Elias on top of being a community ambassador.

In an announcement Monday, the team revealed Jones will assist Elias in various areas as well as helping out the baseball operations department within the organization.

"I am grateful for the Orioles relationships I have formed since my retirement, which have led us to this exciting partnership," Jones said in a statement. "Having the opportunity to be around the game that I love, while also learning the operations side of baseball from one of the best general managers is truly an honor.

"I am happy to be a resource for the Orioles organization and will offer everything I've learned from past experience to help the team succeed. Baltimore has always meant so much to me, and this unique role will allow me to continue giving back to the community I love. This is a special opportunity and I'm eager to embrace it fully."

Jones will embark on his new position by working as a guest coach during spring training this winter.

Jones had the bulk of his success with the Orioles at the major-league level. In 14 seasons, Jones posted a .277 batting average to go along with 282 home runs and 945 RBIs. During his time with the Orioles, Jones made the American League All-Star team in five of those seasons, while also winning four Gold Gloves.

The star outfielder ranks fifth in home runs, RBI, runs and extra-base hits in team history. Jones also spent time with the Seattle Mariners (2006-07) and Arizona Diamondbacks (2019) before retiring from the sport with the Orioles in 2023.