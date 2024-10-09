Phillies vs. Mets score: Live updates from NLDS Game 4 as New York tries to knock Philly out of MLB playoffs

The Mets head to their first NLCS since 2015 with a win, the Phillies need a victory to stay alive

The stakes are high in Wednesday's Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets at Citi Field. For the host Mets, who lead the best-of-five series 2-1, they're one win away from advancing to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2015. The Phillies, meantime, are one loss away from an early exit -- an early exit that would be a disappointing capstone on a season that saw them win 95 games and claim the National League East title for the first time since 2011. A Philly win would force a decisive Game 5 back at Citizens Bank Park. 

Game 4 gets started shortly after 5 p.m. ET, and the game is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

"As a group, this is the closest to death as we're ever going to get," Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos said after the team's Game 3 loss on Tuesday. "So in a way, we should feel the most alive. We're only promised tomorrow and this is what we've worked since spring training for, to have this opportunity."

This one will be a battle of lefties -- Jose Quintana for the host Mets against Ranger Suárez for the Phillies. During the regular season, the 35-year-old Quintana had a 3.75 ERA/105 ERA+ in 31 starts. Meantime, the 29-year-old Suárez had a 3.46 ERA and a 117 ERA+ in 27 starts. Suárez was an All-Star, but he posted a 2.76 ERA in 19 first-half starts and a 5.65 ERA in eight second-half starts around a back injury.

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout Game 4 between the Phillies and Mets. You can follow all the action below.

McNeil getting closer to potentially joining Mets

Mets infielder Jeff McNeil was expected to miss the rest of the season after hurting his wrist in September. But, as the Mets' season stretches into October, there's a chance McNeil could suit up again. He will go to the Arizona Fall League to test things out and could be on the Mets' NLCS roster if they eliminate the Phillies and he's felling well.

R.J. Anderson
Phillies' mindset for Game 4

The Phillies have not won an elimination game in either of their last two playoff runs. They're facing elimination Wednesday for the first time in the 2024 playoffs. Their mindset? Take it away Nick Castellanos.

 
Big questions for big game

Phillies-Mets is one of four games on the MLB playoff calendar on Wednesday. Tigers-Guardians is underway (live updates here), and we're taking a look at each series by asking the most pressing question about every game. The focus for Mets-Phillies is on Ranger Suárez.

Matt Snyder
