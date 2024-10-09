Phillies vs. Mets score: Live updates from NLDS Game 4 as New York tries to knock Philly out of MLB playoffs

The stakes are high in Wednesday's Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets at Citi Field. For the host Mets, who lead the best-of-five series 2-1, they're one win away from advancing to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2015. The Phillies, meantime, are one loss away from an early exit -- an early exit that would be a disappointing capstone on a season that saw them win 95 games and claim the National League East title for the first time since 2011. A Philly win would force a decisive Game 5 back at Citizens Bank Park.

Game 4 gets started shortly after 5 p.m. ET, and the game is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

"As a group, this is the closest to death as we're ever going to get," Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos said after the team's Game 3 loss on Tuesday. "So in a way, we should feel the most alive. We're only promised tomorrow and this is what we've worked since spring training for, to have this opportunity."

This one will be a battle of lefties -- Jose Quintana for the host Mets against Ranger Suárez for the Phillies. During the regular season, the 35-year-old Quintana had a 3.75 ERA/105 ERA+ in 31 starts. Meantime, the 29-year-old Suárez had a 3.46 ERA and a 117 ERA+ in 27 starts. Suárez was an All-Star, but he posted a 2.76 ERA in 19 first-half starts and a 5.65 ERA in eight second-half starts around a back injury.

