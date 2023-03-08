Last summer the New York Yankees made right-hander Frankie Montas their prized trade deadline addition. The right-hander came over in a trade that sent four prospects, including touted lefty Ken Waldichuk, to the Oakland Athletics. After the trade the Yankees said they envisioned Montas as their No. 2 starter in the postseason behind Gerrit Cole.

Things did not work out that way. Montas pitched to a 6.38 ERA in eight starts after the trade and missed most of September with a shoulder injury. He made one relief appearance in the postseason. Then, in the offseason, Montas had more shoulder trouble and eventually required surgery. He will miss most, if not all, of the 2023 season.

On Wednesday, Montas admitted he was not 100 percent healthy when he joined the Yankees. He left one start early and missed two others with shoulder inflammation in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline last July, though he did not go on the injured list.

"I was like eh-eh. I wasn't fully 100 percent. I was trying to pitch through it," Montas said about his health at the time of the trade (per the New York Post). "Of course I got traded to a new team, I wanted to show what I can do. Things didn't go the way I was expecting."

While players should of course inform their teams about injuries, it wasn't on Montas to tell the Yankees he was hurt and they shouldn't trade for him. The Yankees reviewed his medicals and were aware he left a start early and missed two others with shoulder trouble in the weeks leading up to the deadline, and OKed the trade anyway. They gambled and lost.

Montas had arthroscopic surgery last month and the surgery comes with a 12-week rehab period. That puts him on track to resume throwing in mid-May and potentially return to the Yankees in July or August. Montas said he has "no doubt" he will pitch for the Yankees later this year, per the New York Post.

The 29-year-old Montas had a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts and 104 1/3 innings with the A's before the trade. He will become a free agent after the season.