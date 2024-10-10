Yankees vs. Royals score: Giancarlo Stanton helps New York take 2-1 ALDS lead over Kansas City

Yankees win 3-2
Luke Weaver nails down the five-put save. The Yankees are one win away from their fourth ALCS in the last eight years. Giancarlo Stanton's eighth inning solo homer was the game-winner.
The New York Yankees defeated the Kansas City Royals in ALDS Game 3 on Wednesday night by a 3-2 final. The Yankees, in turn, have now secured a 2-1 advantage in their best-of-five series. The Yankees can punch their ticket to the AL Championship Series with a victory on Thursday night in Game 4 -- the Royals, meanwhile, can force a winner-take-all Game 5 on Saturday. On the other side of the bracket, the Tigers also took a 2-1 lead over the Guardians and will similarly look to clinch Thursday.
Here are three things to know about the Yankees-Royals Game 3 and a look ahead to Game 4.
Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton has quietly been an accomplished postseason hitter throughout his career. He entered Wednesday having batted .250/.319/.596 with 11 home runs and 25 runs batted in over his first 29 postseason games. He added to those marks in Game 3 by notching three hits, including a run-scoring double and the go-ahead home run in the top of the eighth inning. Take a look:
Stanton became the first Yankees player to hit a go-ahead run in the eighth inning or later of a postseason game since Raul Ibanez did it in the 2012 ALDS, according to MLB's Bryan Hoch.
Perhaps the most remarkable part of Stanton's night occurred after the single, when he stole his first base in nearly 500 games. That's not an exaggeration: Stanton had not swiped a bag since August 3, 2020, against the Philadelphia Phillies. That was 498 games ago, regular season and postseason, according to CBS Sports HQ's research staff.
In other words, Stanton did it all on Wednesday.
Whereas Stanton went off on Wednesday, fellow slugger Aaron Judge continued his prolonged postseason slump.
Judge went 0 for 4 with a walk and a strikeout, the K coming on a questionable check-swing ruling. Nevertheless, Judge will now enter Thursday with the highest strikeout percentage in postseason play history (minimum 210 plate appearances) at 33.4%, again according to CBS Sports HQ's research staff.
Judge's struggles date back multiple postseasons. In fact, he's now 7 for his last 51 with two home runs and three runs batted in since October 2021.
Managers Aaron Boone and Matt Quatraro took advantage of Tuesday's day off by leveraging their relief corps in an aggressive manner on Wednesday.
Boone lifted starter Clarke Schmidt with two outs in the fifth inning, turning to a combination of three relievers: Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle, and Luke Weaver. They cumulatively surrendered no runs on two hits and a walk. They recorded just one strikeout, but the Yankees will take the topline result all the same.
Quatraro allowed Seth Lugo to complete five innings of work. He then trotted out six different relievers over ensuing four innings. That parade included Angel Zerpa, John Schreiber, Sam Long, Brady Singer, Kris Bubic, and Michael Lorenzen. All together, they allowed one run on two hits and four walks. They punched out three.
Of all those relievers used, only Bubic threw more than 20 pitches. (He tossed 26.) As such, Boone and Quatraro should be able to turn to their bullpen as needed in Game 4.
The Yankees and Royals will meet again at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday night for Game 4. With a win, the Yankees will advance to the American League Championship Series. They'll take on the winner of the Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians ALDS. As it stands, the Tigers will enter Thursday with a 2-1 advantage of their own.
A Royals win, meanwhile, would force a Game 5 on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.
We go to the bottom of the ninth, 3-2 Yankees. Melendez, Garcia, and Frazier due up.
An error and a walk and the Yankees are threatening in the ninth, trying to earn some insurance runs.
Weaver escapes the jam, and the Yankees still lead 3-2 going into the ninth.
One-run game, tying run on third, two outs.
Single from Bobby Witt Jr. puts the potential tying run on base with one out for the Royals.
Boone now going to Luke Weaver for what the Yankees hope will be a five-out save.
Kahnle with his second inning of work.
Verdugo strands two runners with a ground out to first. The two walks that inning did guarantee Soto and Judge at-bats in the ninth though. The Yankees are 3-2 in the eighth.
Giancarlo Stanton has had himself a night. He just homered for his third hit of the night. If that's not enough, he gave the Yankees a 3-2 advantage in the eighth inning. Here it is:
Stanton has also doubled and singled in this game. The chances of him completing the cycle with a triple would appear to be slim to none, but hey, he did steal his first base in nearly 500 contests earlier on.
Stanton looking for his third hit of the night vs. Kris Bubic.
Replay made it look like Judge checked his swing. There is no way of challenging that.
Judge strikes out. We're heading to the bottom of the seventh.
Another pitching change for the Royals coming here with two down and one on in the seventh.
We're heading to the seventh. Still 2-2.
Cabrera flies out to center. We're through 5 1/2. Tied game still. Very much a battle of the bullpens now.
Stanton takes advantage of some game theory and steals second.
If you're wondering why Royals fans seem particularly happy about Chisholm's strikeout:
Royals making a pitching change
Chisholm strikes out. Zerpa is an out away from working around the Stanton single.
Stanton with a one-out single in the sixth. His second hit of the evening.
We're through five. Tied game.
Holmes walks Witt. Royals have runners on the corners, two down, tied game.
Clay Holmes trying to end the rally here.
Michael Massey triples to right -- Juan Soto's diving catch attempt failed.
The Royals have cut the lead in half with two outs in the fifth.
Volpe tried to recover from his shifted position but threw it away. Luckily for the Yankees, the ball stayed in play. Frazier's at first with two outs.
Judge flies out to center as well to end the frame. We're halfway home, it's 2-0 Yankees.
Yankees now lead 2-0 with runners on the corners and one down.
Soto sac fly makes it 2-0 Yankees.