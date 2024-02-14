The Cleveland Cavaliers (35-17) and the Chicago Bulls (26-28) battle in an Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday. The Cavaliers look to bounce back after having their nine-game win streak halted, as on Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated Cleveland 123-121. Meanwhile, Chicago has won three of its last four matchups, and on Feb. 12, it outlasted the Atlanta Hawks 136-126. Patrick Williams (foot) is out for Chicago, while Alex Caruso (toe) is questionable.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. The Cavs are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Bulls vs. Cavaliers odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 224. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Bulls vs. Cavaliers. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Cavaliers vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -9.5

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Over-Under: 224 points

Bulls vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -433, Chicago +335

CLE: The Cavaliers have hit the money line in 34 of their last 48 games

CHI: The Bulls have hit the 3Q money line in 36 of their last 61 games



Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell is such an offensive weapon. Mitchell has the ability to drive to the lane with ease but owns a perimeter jumper that keeps defenders on edge. The five-time All-Star ranks fourth in the NBA in points (28.3) with 5.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. In Monday's loss, Mitchell had 36 points and six assists.

Guard Darius Garland joins Mitchell in the backcourt. Garland scans the floor extremely well as a facilitator while still being able to create his own shot. The Vanderbilt product logs 18.4 points and 5.9 assists per game. In his last game, Garland notched 21 points and nine assists.

Why the Bulls can cover

Forward DeMar DeRozan thrives as the main option for the Bulls. DeRozan relentlessly attacks the mid-range area with good awareness as a passer. The USC product has the offense run through him as he leads the team in scoring (22.7) with 4.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. On Feb. 8, he recorded 30 points and eight boards.

Center Nikola Vucevic is an active presence in the frontcourt. Vucevic fills up the stat sheet and has a knack for piling up rebounds. The USC product is eighth in the NBA in rebounds (10.6) with 17.6 points per game. He's recorded 29 double-doubles thus far. In his last game, Vucevic notched 24 points and 11 rebounds.

