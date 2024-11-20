Celtics vs. Cavaliers score: Cavs handed first loss as Jayson Tatum leads reigning NBA champs to statement win

Cleveland's historic 15-0 streak to start the season came to an end on Tuesday night in Boston

The streak is officially over. After 15 consecutive wins to kick off the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have finally lost their first game of the season, 120-117, on the road against the defending champion Boston Celtics. The defeat ensures that Cleveland would not claim sole possession of the second-longest undefeated start to a season in NBA history. They will instead remain tied with the 1993-94 Houston Rockets and the 1948-49 Washington Capitols.

Boston, which moved to 12-3 on the season, looked like it might run away with this game early on. The Celtics led by 17 at halftime behind a sizzling 14-of 22-effort from 3-point land and pushed that lead all the way up to 21 in the third quarter thanks to a stellar all-around performance from Jayson Tatum and excellent 3-point shooting from just about everyone. But Cleveland simply would not go away. An 18-3 run late in the third quarter made it close, and Cleveland cut the lead down to two points on five separate occasions. They just couldn't quite get it over the top, failing to ever even tie it in the second half.

It's a loss Cleveland will look back on with quite a bit of regret as the season progresses. Not only did they cede some ground in the regular season standings to Boston, but they also gave the Celtics control of their group in the NBA Cup. Now, Cleveland will have to rely on either another Cup loss for Boston or tiebreakers with other Eastern Conference teams to advance to the Knockout Stage. 

The game was winnable for Cleveland, but a 3-of-21 shooting performance from Darius Garland coupled with underwhelming first-half defense was just enough for the Celtics to sneak out with the win.

FINAL: Celtics 120, Cavaliers 117

It was a valiant effort for the Cavaliers, but Boston holds on after nearly blowing a 21-point lead. The win for Boston snaps Cleveland's 15-game winning streak to open the season. All 30 NBA teams have officially lost a game, and the Cavs have Jayson Tatum, who finished with 33 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, along with Darius Garland, who played a disastrous game in which he shot 3-of-21 from the floor, to thank for that.

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 2:24 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 9:24 pm EST
 
Celtics get away with one there

That Jayson Tatum foul wasn't physical enough to warrant a flagrant, but that's always a possibility when an opposing player winds up in pain on the ground as Donovan Mitchell just did. Fortunately for Boston, it's a common foul with no review. If that had been flagrant, Cleveland would've gotten two shots and the ball, creating a real opportunity for them to tie this game. Instead, it's two shots but no possession.

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 2:22 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 9:22 pm EST
 
Cavs win their challenge

They're still down seven, but Cleveland gets a bit of a win with a jump-ball turning into their ball. Jayson Tatum was shown on the challenge to have lost the ball out of bounds, so the Cavs have 72 seconds to cut a seven-point lead.

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 2:15 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 9:15 pm EST
 
Another feather in Jayson Tatum's MVP cap

We can be honest about the MVP race. If Nikola Jokic keeps Nikola Jokic'ing, he's probably going to win. It's a shame that Jayson Tatum happens to exist in peak Jokic's moment, though, because he's checking every standard MVP box besides "don't be around when there's someone better than you in the league." This has been an absolutely sensational game for him with 32 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. 

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 2:12 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 9:12 pm EST
 
Can Darius Garland give Cleveland ANYTHING?

Darius Garland's last sequence is emblematic of his game. He misses a transition layup on one end and then gets killed on a Jaylen Brown screen on the other end, giving Payton Pritchard a wide-open 3-pointer. That's a five-point swing. Cleveland could be down two right now. Instead they're down seven. Garland is shooting 2-of-17. Cleveland has lost his minutes by 13 points. He's been a complete zero tonight, and Cleveland can't win that way.

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 2:02 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 9:02 pm EST
 
Can Cleveland do it against the starters?

Remember, Cleveland's two big runs at the end of the first and third quarters primarily came against Boston bench lineups. The Celtics are slowly trickling their starters back in. Cleveland won't have Payton Pritchard or Sam Hauser or Neemias Queta available to attack for much longer. Can Cleveland win the six or seven minutes it will need to win against Boston starters to take this game? Thus far, it seems unlikely.

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 1:58 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 8:58 pm EST
 
Boston challenges the foul on Horford, but loses

Huge challenge for Boston here with roughly nine minutes left in the game. With the Celtics leading by five, Ty Jerome just attacked the basket and got a whistle on Horford's defense, setting him up to potentially cut the lead down to three. Horford immediately signaled to Joe Mazzulla that he wanted a challenge, and Mazzulla quickly agreed. Unfortunately for Boston, the foul stands, Jerome makes his free throws, and we have a 98-95 game. Perhaps more importantly, the Cavaliers still have a challenge as they won their second-quarter attempt while the Celtics cannot call for a review for the rest of the game.

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 1:54 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 8:54 pm EST
 
Celtics 93, Cavaliers 88 after three

Boston's lead got as high as 21, but Cleveland is right there after three quarters. It took a possible push off from Jayson Tatum at the end of the third quarter just to get the Celtic lead back up to five. It's anyone's game here with 12 minutes left to play, and keep in mind, Cleveland has only gotten six points out of Darius Garland so far. If they can just get their scorers hot, they have a chance to pull this one out.

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 1:44 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 8:44 pm EST
 
Boston is really feeling the absence of Kristaps Porzingis

For the first time this season, it really feels like the Celtics miss Kristaps Porzingis. Neemias Queta is -20 in a game the Celtics are winning. The Cavaliers are hunting him every chance they get and he's not justifying his minutes on offense because of how good the Cavs are at defending bigs. Meanwhile, when the Celtics aren't making 3s, Porzingis is their easiest source of mid-range buckets and easy layups because of his size and shooting.

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 1:41 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 8:41 pm EST
 
We've got a game in Boston, folks

So much for Boston's 21-point lead. As soon as Boston went back to its bench, the Cavs erupted yet again. They're attacking the weaker Celtics defenders like Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Neemias Queta, and even though they're still not making 3s, they have a 24-point advantage in the paint. As we just covered, Cleveland has a big comeback against Boston on its resume already. Can the Cavs add another?

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 1:37 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 8:37 pm EST
 
Signs of life from Cleveland?

The Cavs just won't go away. The lead for Boston has gone into the 20s, but just as it happened in the first half, as soon as Boston went to the bench, Cleveland found some momentum. The Cavs are getting to the rim again, and the Boston lead is down to 11 with Evan Mobley going to the line.

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 1:33 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 8:33 pm EST
 
Cleveland has a big recent comeback against Boston, can they repeat it?

Something to remember as Boston drains 3 after 3 to widen this lead: last season, Boston built a 22-point lead over Cleveland in the second half before the Cavs came back to win, 105-104. The Cavs were healthier in that game (Dean Wade was incredible), and that game was in Cleveland. But it just goes to show that you can't count the Cavs out quite yet. There's still basketball to be played here. 

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 1:26 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 8:26 pm EST
 
Boston is literally lapping Cleveland from deep

We've played more than a full half of basketball. Boston has made 18 3-pointers. Cleveland, even after two quick makes from Sam Merrill, has ATTEMPTED 16. The math there is just unassailable. You can't rack up points quickly enough to compete with Boston with such a shot profile. 

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 1:20 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 8:20 pm EST
 
Darius Garland can't hit the broad side of a barn

Make it NINE straight misses for Darius Garland. Boston's incredible 3-point shooting likely would have led to a sizable lead regardless, but Cleveland's offense is so heavily based on creation out of three players that if one of those players is cold, it trickles down into everything else that happens offensively. 

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 1:18 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 8:18 pm EST
 
HALFTIME: Celtics 65, Cavaliers 48

Well, there's not much you can say when one team has made 14 3s and the other has made four. It feels a bit like opening night between the Celtics and Knicks right now. Boston clearly came out with something to prove in this game, and when the 3s are falling like this, the other team has no response. Cleveland has made the best of a bad situation, directing more offense into the paint and keeping the Celtics away from the rim themselves, but the math disadvantage is just too big right now.

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 1:00 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 8:00 pm EST
 
Boston is getting open 3s whenever it wants them

All things considered, the Cavs can probably live with the Celtics taking 17 3s in 20 minutes. That's below Boston's season-long volume, but the problem is that these 3s are open. Boston has made 10 of them because they can so easily generate mismatches that either immediately lead to triples or force help that creates them a few passes away. This is a bad shooting game for Cleveland and a good one for Boston, but ultimately, the quality of the shots Boston is getting is the difference here. 

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 12:53 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 7:53 pm EST
 
Donovan Mitchell is hunting Sam Hauser

The best way to cure a cold start? Find a vulnerable defender and hunt him mercilessly. That's what Donovan Mitchell is doing here, having now switch-hunted Hauser on Cleveland's last three possessions for two floaters. Hauser isn't a bad defender, necessarily, but he's not quick enough for Mitchell, and with his shot falling inconsistently this season, the defensive bar is higher for him than it's ever been.

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 12:48 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 7:48 pm EST
 
Cavs win the first challenge of the game

Donovan Mitchell was just whistled for a foul on Jaylen Brown, but he immediately signaled to Kenny Atkinson to challenge. The foul seemed to come when Mitchell swiped down, seemingly hitting Brown's arm before he went up for the shot. Replay showed that he swung and missed, so Cleveland won the challenge, but because the foul was called before Brown went up, Cleveland didn't get imminent possession. Boston took the ball from the side and scored, so it was mostly a pyrrhic victory.

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 12:45 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 7:45 pm EST
 
Craig Porter lifting the Cavs

On a normal night, Craig Porter Jr. might not even be in the rotation for the Cavaliers. This isn't a normal night. Cleveland doesn't have Max Strus, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro or Dean Wade, so Porter is playing a key rotation role, and he's rewarded the Cavs with eight points thus far in the second quarter. 

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 12:40 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 7:40 pm EST
 
Can Cleveland get its guards going?

Something to keep in mind here is that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are just 2-of-13 from the field. Evan Mobley and the bench have helped stem the tide offensively, but Cleveland needs its two primary creators to generate shots. If that's not happening, the Cavs can't score enough to win this game.

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 12:36 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 7:36 pm EST
 
Celtics 26, Cavaliers 20 after a quarter

Give the Cavaliers credit. The Celtics just made five 3s against them in the first quarter while they themselves didn't make a single triple. This game could've gotten away from them. Instead, they refocused their offense around getting to the basket, punishing Boston's weaker bench defenders to get inside as the quarter progressed. The Celtics still lead by six after a quarter, but it looks like we have a competitive game again and the Cavs aren't even making 3s yet.

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 12:33 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 7:33 pm EST
 
Cleveland giving Boston a taste of the mismatch medicine

In the early stretch with the starters on the floor, Boston killed Cleveland by hunting mismatches. Well, now, the Celtics have some of their more vulnerable defenders on the floor, and rather than using them to create 3s, the Cavs are using them to get to the rim. Payton Pritchard and Neemias Queta have been vulnerable, and that's helped Cleveland get back into this game.

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 12:30 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 7:30 pm EST
 
Cleveland finding its footing by going inside

The 3's still aren't falling for the Cavs, but Cleveland is finding its footing on offense by going inside. In particular, they've been targeting the smaller Payton Pritchard. Ty Jerome and Georges Niang have both now scored on them in the paint. Boston can live with Pritchard's defensive issues when his shots are going in, but he's been quiet on offense thus far, and the Cavs are slowly starting to gain some ground here. It's 20-14 Celtics.

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 12:25 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 7:25 pm EST
 
Boston is dominating the math game

The Celtics take the most 3's in the NBA by far, and the Cavs make the highest percentage of their 3's in the NBA by far. Through around half of a quarter, Boston's shooting has held up and Cleveland's has not. Boston is one of the best teams in the NBA when it comes to running opponents off of the line, and with all of these mismatches, Cleveland doesn't have the same sort of deterrents available for Boston's shooters. The Celtics have made five 3's so far and the Cavs have made none.

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 12:20 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 7:20 pm EST
 
Mobley-to-Allen is going to be a key here

Cleveland's one advantage tonight is its size. Boston doesn't have Kristaps Porzingis, so if Cleveland is going to win, scoring inside is going to be essential. That alley-oop from Evan Mobley to Jarrett Allen to cut the Boston lead to six is a staple for Cleveland this year. The Cavs have unleashed Evan Mobley as a ball-handler, and they'll frequently leave Allen in the dunker's spot so he has an outlet when his drives can't produce shots.

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 12:18 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 7:18 pm EST
 
Boston is finding mismatches early

Virtually all of Boston's offense so far has relied on the same principle: Cleveland has small guards and bigs, but few wings who can cover multiple positions. Whether it's finding those guards in transition or hunting Jarrett Allen on the perimeter, Cleveland's defenders just look overmatched here early. Boston has a quick 12-4 lead, and Cleveland, the No. 1 offense in the NBA, can't find anything with the ball.

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 12:13 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 7:13 pm EST
 
Watch those cross-matches

One of the problems Cleveland is going to encounter tonight? Bad cross-matches in transition. They have three smaller perimeter players on the floor in Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Sam Merrill right now, so it's going to be easier for Boston's bigger scorers to find them in transition and punish mismatches. Boston did just that to get its first bucket of the night. Merrill has no chance one-on-one with Brown, so Brown collapsed the defense and created an open 3-pointer for Jrue Holiday. Cleveland has to be disciplined. They have to find their man in transition before Boston can exploit these mismatches.

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 12:10 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 7:10 pm EST
 
Cleveland managing matchups without several wings

The Cavaliers are relatively well-equipped to match up with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum under normal circumstances, but remember, key wings Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro are both out tonight. So how is Cleveland adjusting? As they've so often done in the past, Evan Mobley is taking one of the wing assignments, starting the game on Jaylen Brown, but in the matchup to watch early on tonight, Donovan Mitchell took Jayson Tatum on the first possession. Expect Tatum to attack that mismatch early and often if Cleveland sticks with it.

Sam Quinn
November 20, 2024, 12:07 AM
Nov. 19, 2024, 7:07 pm EST
