The Detroit Pistons will host the Los Angeles Lakers for a cross-conference clash on Monday. The Lakers are off to a 4-2 start on the season and are currently fifth in the West, while the Pistons are 2-5 and are 13th in the East. Los Angeles has won and covered the spread in its last four head-to-head meetings with Detroit, but the Pistons have covered in four of their last five games overall.

Tipoff from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The SportsLine consensus lists Los Angeles as the 7.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Pistons odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.5.

Pistons vs. Lakers spread: Pistons +7.5

Pistons vs. Lakers over/under: 227.5 points

Pistons vs. Lakers money line: Pistons +238, Lakers -296

DET: The under has hit in seven of Detroit's last nine games

LAL: The over has hit in four of Los Angeles' last five games

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit is coming off a 106-92 win over Brooklyn on Sunday and had six different players reach double-figures in scoring. Cade Cunningham led the way with 19 points, and Jalen Duren posted a double-double with 13 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal.

The Pistons overcame 21 turnovers by limiting the Nets to just 9-for-31 shooting from the 3-point line. It was their second win in their last three outings, and they've now covered the spread in four of their last six games when playing as an underdog. Detroit could face a Lakers team without starting point guard D'Angelo Russell (foot) who is listed as questionable.

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers captured a 131-125 victory over the Raptors on Friday and have had a couple of days off to recover. Anthony Davis had 38 points and 11 rebounds in the victory, and he's listed as probable for Monday's matchup with a hip injury.

LeBron James also had a double-double with 27 points and 10 assists in the win. Austin Reaves had 20 points and six assists while the Lakers lived at the charity stripe, knocking down 36 of 41 free throws, while limiting Toronto to just 13 free throw attempts. Los Angeles has now covered the spread in six of its last eight games.

