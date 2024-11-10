Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Toronto 2-8, Los Angeles 5-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $76.00

What to Know

Raptors fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The Raptors are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The Raptors are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 226.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell just short of the Clippers by a score of 105-103 on Saturday.

The losing side was boosted by Ochai Agbaji, who went 9 for 14 en route to 21 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Lakers hadn't done well against the 76ers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Lakers walked away with a 116-106 victory over the 76ers. The contest marked Los Angeles' most dominant win of the season so far.

The Lakers' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from LeBron James, who dropped a triple-double on 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists. That's the most assists James has posted since back in April. Anthony Davis was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 31 points and nine rebounds.

Even though they won, the Lakers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the 76ers pulled down 13.

Toronto's loss dropped their record down to 2-8. As for Los Angeles, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

While only the Lakers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for the Lakers, as the team is favored by a full 10.5 points. Toronto hasn't treated fans well this season (a 2-8 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 7-3 record against the spread.

The Raptors came up short against the Lakers in their previous matchup last Friday, falling 131-125. Can the Raptors avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 10.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Lakers slightly, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 234.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.