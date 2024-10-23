Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Golden State 0-0, Portland 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: KATU 2.2 ABC

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Golden State Warriors to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: The Warriors dropped bombs up and down the court last season, having averaged 14.8 threes per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they averaged only 11.5.

Looking back to last season, the Warriors finished on the right side of .500 (46-36), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers finished 21-61.

The Warriors were able to grind out a solid win over the Trail Blazers in their previous matchup back in April, winning 100-92. Do the Warriors have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Trail Blazers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Looking forward, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They finished last season with a 42-38-2 record against the spread.

Odds

Golden State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Portland.