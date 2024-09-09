49ers vs. Jets live updates: Inactives, prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch 'Monday Night Football'

Aaron Rodgers makes his return for the Jets

Week 1 of the 2024 season caps off in Santa Clara where the San Francisco 49ers host the New York Jets. This "Monday Night Football" matchup has no shortage of storylines. While the Niners looking to rebound following a loss in the Super Bowl last year likely would've been the central focus of this game on any other night, most of the attention will likely be paid to Aaron Rodgers. 

It was on this very stage in Week 1 of last season where the four-time MVP suffered a season-ending Achilles injury just four plays into his Jets tenure. How he responds post-injury and how Rodgers looks as New York's quarterback is what primetime was built for. 

San Francisco is a 4-point favorite coming into this head-to-head with the total sitting at 43. Rodgers is 6-7 in his career against the 49ers, the team that famously didn't select him in the 2005 draft. However, Rodgers is 6-3 against the organization in the regular season, so we should be in for quite the duel. 

As this game unfolds, be sure to check out our live blog of Monday's matchup. Below, you'll find instant analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays. 

Where to watch Jets vs. 49ers

Date: Monday, Sept. 9  | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)
TV: ABC, ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: 49ers -4, O/U 43 (via SportsLine Consensus).

Like Tyler alluded to, Jordan Mason has made the most of his carries over the years. He's averaged 5.2 YPC in the NFL after averaging 5.2 YPC during his four-year career at Georgia. Mason had a career-high 69 yards and a TD on 10 carries during last year's blowout win over the Cowboys. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 9, 2024, 11:37 PM
Sep. 09, 2024, 7:37 pm EDT
 
Jordan Mason will be San Francisco's starting running back. He signed on with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022. For his career, he's rushed for 464 yards on 83 attempts. 

 
When McCaffrey has been on the field with the 49ers, the offense is averaging 6.8 yards per play compared to the 5.2 yards per play average when he's off dating back to his debut in Week 7 of the 2022 season.

 
49ers now officially list McCaffrey as inactive. 

 
BREAKING: The 49ers will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey for their Week 1 opener against the Jets, per NFL Media. McCaffrey was listed as questionable after being limited in practice this week due to a calf/Achilles injury. 

