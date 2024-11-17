Bills vs. Chiefs live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Week 11 AFC showdown

Chiefs put unbeaten record on line in potential AFC Championship preview

The most-anticipated game of the 2024 season is underway as the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills renew one of the NFL's best rivalries on CBS. This is arguably one of the league's most anticipated games in years. 

The Chiefs and Bills have the the best combined record (17-2) entering a game in Week 11 or later since the Los Angeles Rams squared off a  54-51 showdown against the Chiefs in 2018  game (both teams entered with a combined record of 18-2). Will this game live up to the hype? 

There's a good bet it will as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen meet up for the eighth time in their careers. Mahomes and Allen are the second quarterback pair from different divisions to meet eight times in a five-season span since the 1970 merger. Allen (2.327) and (2.324) rank first and second all-time in total touchdowns per game, as this is becoming one of the all-time great quarterback matchups in NFL history.

Kansas City is looking for its 15th straight win (dating back to last season) and its first 10-0 start in franchise history. Buffalo is off to its best start since 1993 and also owns a five-game win streak. Something has to give in this showdown. 

In what is certain to be another Chiefs-Bills thriller, we'll have all the updates and analysis from this clash of the AFC titans in the live blog below!

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Bills

  Date: Sunday, Nov. 17 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Location: HighMark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York
  • TV: CBS -- Live stream: Paramount+ (try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App   
  • Odds: Bills -2.5, OU 46 (via BetMGM)
Mahomes INT

On Patrick Mahomes first attempt, Taylor Rapp picks him off! Mahomes has thrown an INT in 8 of 10 games and now has 10 INT on the season. Two plays in and the Chiefs have a turnover. 

Mahomes has 0 TD and 5 INT in the first quarter this year. 

Jeff Kerr
Jeff Kerr
November 17, 2024, 9:29 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 4:29 pm EST
 
Chiefs are going to get the ball first in this showdown. Let's see if they can open things up with a scoring drive. 

Jeff Kerr
Jeff Kerr
November 17, 2024, 9:28 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 4:28 pm EST
 
The Steelers improve to 8-2. They lead the AFC North by two games in the loss column over the Ravens. The first big game of the day is over. Now, onto Chiefs and Bills. 

A Buffalo loss means Pittsburgh is the No. 2 team in the AFC. If the Chiefs lose, the race for home-field is wide open. 

Jeff Kerr
Jeff Kerr
November 17, 2024, 9:23 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 4:23 pm EST
 
So why are we showcasing Ravens-Steelers in the live blog? If this result holds, Baltimore falls to 7-4 and the Steelers improve to 8-2. Buffalo holds onto the No. 2 seed with a win. 

Plus this is a big game in the AFC. 

Jeff Kerr
Jeff Kerr
November 17, 2024, 9:16 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 4:16 pm EST
 
Since 2020 -- Mahomes and Allen 

Patrick Mahomes has 59 wins. Josh Allen has 56 wins. 

Mahomes has 164 TD. Allen has 195.

Mahomes has 22,831 total yards. Allen has 22,564.

All top-2 in the NFL over that span. Best vs. best today. 

Jeff Kerr
Jeff Kerr
November 17, 2024, 9:10 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 4:10 pm EST
 
Most QB Wins vs Patrick Mahomes Including Playoffs

Joe Burrow -- 3-2
Tom Brady -- 3-3
Josh Allen -- 3-4

Yes, Josh Allen is on that list. 

Jeff Kerr
Jeff Kerr
November 17, 2024, 9:00 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 4:00 pm EST
 
Patrick Mahomes is 4-3 in his career vs. Josh Allen, including 3-0 in the playoffs. The series is separated by a touchdown (Chiefs have a  190-183 scoring edge over the Bills). Mahomes and Allen are already the only pair of QBs to ever meet 3 times in the playoffs at age-28 or younger.

This is the new Brady-Manning. 

Jeff Kerr
Jeff Kerr
November 17, 2024, 8:46 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 3:46 pm EST
 
The Bills lead the NFL in both scoring offense and scoring defense since 2020. They are the 1st team since the 1990-94 49ers to lead the NFL in both categories in a 5-year span.

Wondering why that's important? The 49ers won a Super Bowl in the 5th year of that run.

Jeff Kerr
Jeff Kerr
November 17, 2024, 8:35 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 3:35 pm EST
 
The Chiefs have allowed 28 or fewer points in 38 straight games, tied for the 4th-longest streak by any team in the last 50 seasons.

Jeff Kerr
Jeff Kerr
November 17, 2024, 8:28 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 3:28 pm EST
 
The Chiefs have won a franchise-record 15 straight games, including playoffs, the 10th-longest streak in NFL history.
5. 

The Chiefs also have won an NFL-record 9 straight games when trailing by 7+ points (passed 2008-09 Colts in Week 10). They're going for their first 10-0 start in team history. 

Jeff Kerr
Jeff Kerr
November 17, 2024, 8:12 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 3:12 pm EST
 
The Chiefs inactives

OL -- CJ Hanson 

DT -- Marlon Tuipulotu 

OT -- Kingsley Suamataia 

RB -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire 

DE -- Cameron Thomas

Jeff Kerr
Jeff Kerr
November 17, 2024, 8:01 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 3:01 pm EST
 
The Bills had 29 straight games of their entire starting offensive line playing together (dating back to the start of last season).

No Spencer Brown today snaps that streak. Ryan Van Demark gets the start at RT. 

Jeff Kerr
Jeff Kerr
November 17, 2024, 8:00 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 3:00 pm EST
 
The Bills inactives

AMARI COOPER IS ACTIVE. 

WR -- Keon Coleman

CB -- Kaiir Elam

LB -- Eddie Ulofoshio

G/C -- Will Clapp

T -- Spencer Brown

TE -- Daltin Kincaid

Jeff Kerr
Jeff Kerr
November 17, 2024, 7:58 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 2:58 pm EST
 
Good afternoon everyone! We got the game of the year coming up on CBS! Chiefs and Bills is going to be epic. Stick with us throughout the day as we'll have all the updates from this showdown. Inactives are coming shortly. 

Jeff Kerr
Jeff Kerr
November 17, 2024, 7:53 PM
Nov. 17, 2024, 2:53 pm EST