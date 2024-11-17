Bills vs. Chiefs live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Week 11 AFC showdown

The most-anticipated game of the 2024 season is underway as the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills renew one of the NFL's best rivalries on CBS. This is arguably one of the league's most anticipated games in years.

The Chiefs and Bills have the the best combined record (17-2) entering a game in Week 11 or later since the Los Angeles Rams squared off a 54-51 showdown against the Chiefs in 2018 game (both teams entered with a combined record of 18-2). Will this game live up to the hype?

There's a good bet it will as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen meet up for the eighth time in their careers. Mahomes and Allen are the second quarterback pair from different divisions to meet eight times in a five-season span since the 1970 merger. Allen (2.327) and (2.324) rank first and second all-time in total touchdowns per game, as this is becoming one of the all-time great quarterback matchups in NFL history.

Kansas City is looking for its 15th straight win (dating back to last season) and its first 10-0 start in franchise history. Buffalo is off to its best start since 1993 and also owns a five-game win streak. Something has to give in this showdown.

In what is certain to be another Chiefs-Bills thriller, we'll have all the updates and analysis from this clash of the AFC titans in the live blog below!

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Bills