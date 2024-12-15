Bills vs. Lions live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch potential Super Bowl preview

We're underway in Detroit in what is possibly a Super Bowl preview between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. Both teams are in search of their first Super Bowl title, and a win today could help one of these teams accomplish that goal.

Detroit (12-1) is currently holding onto the top spot in the NFC. Dan Campbell's club has won 11 straight games on the strength of his top-ranked scoring offense and second-ranked scoring defense. One of the keys to Detroit's success has been the play of running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, who have combined to amass 2,409 yards and 24 touchdowns so far.

Buffalo (10-3) has received an MVP-caliber season so far from quarterback Josh Allen, who is having his best season to date. Allen just passed Hall of Fame running backs Terrell Davis and O.J. Simpson on the all-time career rushing test. He's four touchdown runs away from passing three more Hall of Fame running backs on the all-time list. Allen and Co. are hoping to bounce back from last week's loss to the Chargers.

Which team will prevail in this marquee matchup? To find out, check out our live blog below, as we'll be providing highlights, updates, and analysis throughout the game.