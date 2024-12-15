Bills vs. Lions live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch potential Super Bowl preview

A potential Super Bowl preview in the Motor City

We're underway in Detroit in what is possibly a Super Bowl preview between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. Both teams are in search of their first Super Bowl title, and a win today could help one of these teams accomplish that goal. 

Detroit (12-1) is currently holding onto the top spot in the NFC. Dan Campbell's club has won 11 straight games on the strength of his top-ranked scoring offense and second-ranked scoring defense. One of the keys to Detroit's success has been the play of running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, who have combined to amass 2,409 yards and 24 touchdowns so far. 

Buffalo (10-3) has received an MVP-caliber season so far from quarterback Josh Allen, who is having his best season to date. Allen just passed Hall of Fame running backs Terrell Davis and O.J. Simpson on the all-time career rushing test. He's four touchdown runs away from passing three more Hall of Fame running backs on the all-time list. Allen and Co. are hoping to bounce back from last week's loss to the Chargers. 

Which team will prevail in this marquee matchup? To find out, check out our live blog below, as we'll be providing highlights, updates, and analysis throughout the game.

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 15 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Location: Ford Field (Detroit)
  • TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 
  • Odds: Lions -2.5, OU 54.5 (via BetMGM)
Lions score TD on Patrick's herculean effort 

Lions answer after Tim Patrick leaps into the end zone for a score early in the second quarter. That's three touchdowns over the past two weeks for Patrick, who was claimed off of waivers by the Lions after the Broncos waived him this summer. 

Chants of "M-V-P" for Goff after that play. 

Bryan DeArdo
Dec. 15, 2024, 5:06 pm EST
Dec. 15, 2024, 5:06 pm EST
 
Bills lead 14-0 after one quarter 

The Lions ended the quarter with a 24-yard completion from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown, as the Lions are in position to score their first points of the game. 

Bryan DeArdo
Dec. 15, 2024, 5:02 pm EST
Dec. 15, 2024, 5:02 pm EST
 
Allen scores again 

Josh Allen scores his second TD as the Bills extend their lead to 14-0. James Cook was the star on that drive with a 28-yard catch and 13-yard run. 

Bryan DeArdo
Dec. 15, 2024, 4:53 pm EST
Dec. 15, 2024, 4:53 pm EST
 
Allen to Cook for another big gain

Allen is having a ton of success throwing to RB's downfield today. He hit Ty Johnson for two big gains on Buffalo's first drive. On the start of the Bills' second drive, Allen rolled out before hitting James Cook for 28 yards as the Bills are already in Lions Territory. 

Bryan DeArdo
Dec. 15, 2024, 4:47 pm EST
Dec. 15, 2024, 4:47 pm EST
 
Bills force another punt 

Bills DL Ed Oliver sacked Jared Goff on third down after the Lions had picked up their first first down of the game on a completion to Tim Patrick. But two sacks on Goff short-circuited the drive. Detroit has gotten nothing going on the ground; Montgomery with 1 yard on 2 carries so far. 

Bryan DeArdo
Dec. 15, 2024, 4:44 pm EST
Dec. 15, 2024, 4:44 pm EST
 
Allen to Johnson again sets up Allen's TD run 

On third down, Allen buys a ton of time before hitting Johnson again downfield. The play sets up Allen's 10th TD run of the year. Allen has now tied HOF RB Lenny Moore for 50th all-time in career rushing TD's. 

Bills 1 of 1 on third down so far. 

Bryan DeArdo
Dec. 15, 2024, 4:37 pm EST
Dec. 15, 2024, 4:37 pm EST
 
Allen to Johnson for 26

On Buffalo's second play, Allen hits Ty Johnson downfield for 26 yards. Buffalo has also played three running backs on its first drive. 

Bryan DeArdo
Dec. 15, 2024, 4:31 pm EST
Dec. 15, 2024, 4:31 pm EST
 
Bills force quick punt

Buffalo forces a quick three and out after Goff misfires on his first two pass attempts. It certainly helped that Buffalo stuffed David Montgomery for no gain on second down. Remember, Bills are playing without both starting safeties. Goff tested them early and Bills pass early test. 

Bryan DeArdo
Dec. 15, 2024, 4:29 pm EST
Dec. 15, 2024, 4:29 pm EST
 
Key to the game 

Buffalo's offense is 26th in the NFL in third down efficiency. The Lions' defense is first in the NFL on third down. So clearly, Detroit has the advantage there. The Bills need to do a better job on possession downs if they are going to win. 

Bryan DeArdo
Dec. 15, 2024, 4:25 pm EST
Dec. 15, 2024, 4:25 pm EST
 
New-look Lions

The Lions are rocking their all-black uniforms today. Nicknamed the "Motor City Miracle" uniforms, the Lions brought these back into circulation in 2021 per the request of HC Matt Campbell, who wore them as a Lions player in the 2000s. 

Bryan DeArdo
Dec. 15, 2024, 4:20 pm EST
Dec. 15, 2024, 4:20 pm EST
 
Lions inactives 

Detroit will lack depth on both its offensive and defensive lines. The Lions will also need to find a capable backup nickleback to replace Moseley. 

Bryan DeArdo
Dec. 15, 2024, 3:58 pm EST
Dec. 15, 2024, 3:58 pm EST
 
Bills inactives 

Buffalo will be hurting in the secondary with Hamlin and Rapp out. Cam Lewis and Cole Bishop slated to replace both players in the lineup today. Expect Jared Goff to test both players early and often. Lewis and Bishop have combined to make one career start prior to today. 

Bryan DeArdo
Dec. 15, 2024, 3:55 pm EST
Dec. 15, 2024, 3:55 pm EST