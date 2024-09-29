Buccaneers vs. Eagles live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch Week 4 game
It's a battle of 2-1 teams in Tampa
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be battle tested against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, dealing with key injuries to a few offensive starters. Neither A.J. Brown (hamstring) nor DeVonta Smith (concussion) will be available, nor will Lane Johnson (concussion). Both Brown and Johnson tried to give it a go, but were ruled out in the hours prior to game time.
Fred Johnson will start at right tackle for the Eagles, who are 91-54-1 when Johnson plays and 14-22 when he doesn't play (in the regular season). With Brown and Smith out, the Eagles elevated John Ross (signed earlier this week) from the practice squad. The wide receivers will be Jahan Dotson, Parris Campbell, Johnny Wilson, and Ross.
"We got people going down. It's forcing people to step up and be in positions they haven't been in," Dotson said. "I think we're ready for it, especially the guys in this receiver room. Me, Parris [Campbell], Johnny Wilson, they are gonna be showcasing their talent and what they can do and I'll be able to do the same thing. I'm excited for it and I'm ready for it."
The Buccaneers will have some key injuries on Sunday as well on their defense. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot0 and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (calf) are out. Baker Mayfield has been playing well for Tampa Bay at home, sporting a 5-2 record while throwing for 265.9 yards per game and 8.3 yards per attempt with 15 touchdowns to 5 interceptions.
Will the Eagles overcome the loss of their top two receivers? Can the Buccaneers avenge their embarrassing loss from last week? We'll have all the updates in our live blog below!
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Sept. 29 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
TV: Fox | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Buccaneers +3, O/U 48
