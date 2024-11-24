Cardinals vs. Seahawks live updates: Inactives, prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch Week 12 game

The NFC West is up for grabs, perhaps more than any division in the NFL. With three teams at .500 and the fourth within one game of the rest, every matchup matters. That's doubly true on Sunday in Seattle, where the Seahawks will try to build off a last-minute win over the San Francisco 49ers by making it two straight against their rivals. This time they're face to face with the first-place Arizona Cardinals.

Kyler Murray has quietly snuck into MVP conversations as the dual-threat headliner of a balanced Cardinals attack, and he'll be looking to extend Arizona's win streak to five games on the road. Another victory would ensure the Cards stay atop the crowded West for another week. But will Geno Smith and Co. allow it to happen? Either way, this one registers as must-see TV out west.

Here's how to tune in, and be sure to come back here for live updates and analysis during the game:

Cardinals at Seahawks where to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 24 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington)

TV: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Cardinals -1.5, O/U 47.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)