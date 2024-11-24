Cardinals vs. Seahawks live updates: Inactives, prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch Week 12 game
Kyler Murray and the NFC West-leading Cardinals visit Seattle
The NFC West is up for grabs, perhaps more than any division in the NFL. With three teams at .500 and the fourth within one game of the rest, every matchup matters. That's doubly true on Sunday in Seattle, where the Seahawks will try to build off a last-minute win over the San Francisco 49ers by making it two straight against their rivals. This time they're face to face with the first-place Arizona Cardinals.
Kyler Murray has quietly snuck into MVP conversations as the dual-threat headliner of a balanced Cardinals attack, and he'll be looking to extend Arizona's win streak to five games on the road. Another victory would ensure the Cards stay atop the crowded West for another week. But will Geno Smith and Co. allow it to happen? Either way, this one registers as must-see TV out west.
Here's how to tune in, and be sure to come back here for live updates and analysis during the game:
Cardinals at Seahawks where to watch
Date: Sunday, Nov. 24 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington)
TV: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Cardinals -1.5, O/U 47.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)
-
2:21
NFL Week 12 Preview: Broncos at Raiders
-
1:27
NFL Week 12 Preview: Titans at Texans
-
2:28
NFL Week 12 Preview: Chiefs at Panthers
-
2:57
NFL Week 12 Preview: Patriots at Dolphins
-
3:23
Giants Turn To Tommy DeVito Sunday vs. Tampa Bay
-
0:49
Malik Nabers Questionable, Mike Evans To Return Sunday
-
2:27
Bo Nix, Broncos Look To Keep Rolling, Visit Raiders
-
2:05
Ailing 49ers To Start Brandon Allen At Green Bay
-
2:02
NFL News & Notes: Giants Grant Daniel Jones' Request To Be Released
-
3:36
NFL News & Notes: Ailing 49ers Without Brock Purdy On Sunday Against Packers
-
0:05
NFL News & Notes: How 49ers Can Beat Packers With Injury Issues
-
2:48
NFL News & Notes: Aftermath Of Daniel Jones' Release
-
9:31
Breaking News: Giants Release QB Daniel Jones
-
1:11
This Just In: Brock Purdy (Right Shoulder) Underwent An MRI
-
1:36
Jonathon Brooks Set To Make Season debut vs. Chiefs
-
1:34
Week 12 FFT Panic Meter: Isiah Pacheco
-
1:27
Week 12 FFT Panic Meter: Devonta Smith
-
0:49
Week 12 FFT Panic Meter: Mark Andrews
-
1:39
Week 12 FFT Panic Meter: What to expect from Deebo Samuel
-
0:49
This Just In: NFL Flexes Broncos-Chargers To Thursday Night Football