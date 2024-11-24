Cardinals vs. Seahawks live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 12 game

Kyler Murray and the NFC West-leading Cardinals visit Seattle

We're underway at Lumen Field, where the crowded NFC West might get a little less crowded as the Arizona Cardinals look for their fifth straight win, coming in as the first-place club in a division full of up-and-down contenders. Kyler Murray is starting to gain some MVP buzz as the face of Arizona's quiet storm into relevance, but he's up against a Seattle Seahawks squad fresh off its own key win over the rival San Francisco 49ers.

Can Geno Smith muster another heroic finish to get Seattle above .500? Or are the Cardinals truly the team to beat in the West, poised to make it five in a row while on the road? Either way, this one's a must-see matchup with huge implications for the NFC playoff race. Be sure to stick around for live updates and analysis throughout this divisional showdown.

Cardinals at Seahawks where to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 24 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington)
TV: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)  
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Cardinals -1.5, O/U 47.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Almost time for this NFC West clash to kick off. Huge playoff implications here, with the division so knotted up. Arizona is looking for its fifth straight victory. Seattle is looking to make it two straight.

