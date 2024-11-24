Cardinals vs. Seahawks live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 12 game

We're underway at Lumen Field, where the crowded NFC West might get a little less crowded as the Arizona Cardinals look for their fifth straight win, coming in as the first-place club in a division full of up-and-down contenders. Kyler Murray is starting to gain some MVP buzz as the face of Arizona's quiet storm into relevance, but he's up against a Seattle Seahawks squad fresh off its own key win over the rival San Francisco 49ers.

Can Geno Smith muster another heroic finish to get Seattle above .500? Or are the Cardinals truly the team to beat in the West, poised to make it five in a row while on the road? Either way, this one's a must-see matchup with huge implications for the NFC playoff race. Be sure to stick around for live updates and analysis throughout this divisional showdown.

Cardinals at Seahawks where to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 24 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington)

TV: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Cardinals -1.5, O/U 47.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)