Chiefs vs. Ravens score, takeaways: Defending champs survive late rally by Lamar Jackson and Co., win opener

Thursday night served as the first Week 1 quarterback matchup in NFL history that featured the last two league MVPs in 2022 MVP Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and 2023 MVP Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Mahomes (291 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception on 20 of 28 passing) outdueled Jackson (273 passing yards, one passing touchdown and 122 rushing yards on 16 carries) on the Chiefs' Super Bowl banner-raising night as the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champions began their quest for a three-peat with a 27-20 victory.

Chiefs first-round rookie receiver Xavier Worthy, the NFL Combine 40-yard dash record holder (4.21 seconds) starred for the champs, becoming the third receiver since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger with a rushing and receiving touchdown in his NFL debut, joining Broncos wideout Rick Upchurch (1975) and Vikings receiver James Brim (1987). His first score came on the ground on a 21-yard receiver reverse while his second touchdown through the air occurred on a 35-yard vertical route down the right sideline in which his speed confused Ravens Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Humphrey passed Worthy onto a safety in coverage deep down the field, but there was no safety behind him.

The Ravens' shiny new acquisition, four-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry, plunged into the end zone on a five-yard pile drive near the goal line to cap Baltimore's opening drive with a score. Henry finished the game slightly under utilized with 46 rushing yards on 13 carries, including the score.

Jackson had one last chance to force overtime, starting the Ravens' last-gasp drive on his own 13 after a 48-yard punt by Kansas City. He led them down to the Chiefs' 10 following a 38-yard heave to wide receiver Rashod Bateman with under a minute left to play. Out of timeouts, the clock drained down to 10 seconds until an incomplete pass occurred the next play. Jackson then missed a wide-open Zay Flowers in the middle of the end zone as he was scrambling toward the right sideline.

His final throw of the night was initially ruled a touchdown, what looked to be a second one to tight end Isaiah Likely after a 49-yard catch-and-run earlier in the half. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was signaling for a two-point conversion, but the scoring strike ended up being overturned upon review with Likely's right toe on the white line in the back of the end zone. Game over. Kansas City knocked off Baltimore by seven, the same margin of their AFC Championship game victory in January (17-10).

Below are key takeaways from the 2024 NFL season opener:

Why the Chiefs won

The return of the big-play offense. Kansas City over the last few seasons was forced to dink and dunk its way down the field as opposing defenses played shell coverage and forced Patrick Mahomes to repeatedly check down. But on Thursday night, the Chiefs created several explosive plays. Xavier Worthy had a 21-yard touchdown run and a 35-yard touchdown catch. Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco and Justin Watson each had catches of 20-plus yards, with many of them coming outside the structure of the offense. If you're looking for reasons to believe in Kansas City being even better this year than last, the opener was a great sign.

Why the Ravens lost

Key mistakes, and one play away. The Ravens had seven accepted penalties for 64 yards. They also took two penalties that wiped away what would have been significantly damaging penalties on the Chiefs. Lamar Jackson was strip-sacked by Chris Jones in the first half. Justin Tucker missed a field goal.

And finally, with mere seconds remaining, Jackson missed a wide-open Zay Flowers in the back of the end zone, then saw Isaiah Likely (9 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown) come within a few blades of grass of putting the Ravens in position to either tie the game with an extra point or go for two and the win.

Turning point

After the two teams traded touchdowns on their opening drives and then punts on their second drives, the Ravens' next three possessions ended with a fumble, a turnover on downs and a missed field goal. The Chiefs turned those three opportunities into only six total points, but it was ultimately enough to swing the game in their direction.

Highlight play

The Chiefs won the game, and get the glory. But the most spectacular play of the evening came courtesy of Jackson and Likely, who freelanced their way into a ridiculous throw-catch-and-run touchdown from 49 yards out on second-and-17 on the opening play of the fourth quarter.

Jackson buying time by escaping the pocket and rolling out to his right makes the whole thing possible, but Likely's ridiculous YAC effort -- complete with a Jackson-esque jump-stop cut to get himself into the end zone -- took the play to another level.

What's next

The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are 1-0. They get a long break before hosting another AFC North opponent (the Bengals) in a late-afternoon game in Week 2.

The Ravens drop to 0-1 after losing the AFC title-game rematch. They, too, have a long break coming up, and they play another AFC West team in their next game. They'll host the Raiders in an early afternoon game in Week 2.