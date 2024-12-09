Speaking of career highs in YAC: Ja'Marr Chase is getting over 47% of his yards after the catch this year as well.
Cowboys vs. Bengals live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injuries, where to watch 'MNF' showdown
Dallas hosts Cincinnati as both teams look to remain in the NFL playoff hunt
ARLINGTON, Texas -- We've got what should be an entertaining game on tap Monday night, as the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals have kicked off from AT&T Stadium. Both teams are looking for a win in order to stay alive in their respective playoff races.
This game has the makings of a shootout. The Bengals' offense, led by quarterback Joe Burrow and wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and running back Chase Brown, averaged 35 points per game over their last four contests. Cincinnati's defense, however, is 31st in the league in points allowed this season and is the main reason for the Bengals' disappointing 4-8 record.
A similar situation is unfolding in Dallas. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and running back Rico Dowdle led the Cowboys to a combined 61 points in Dallas' last two games. The Cowboys' defense, though, has grossly underperformed this year as they are 30th in the NFL in points allowed and 32nd in red zone efficiency. The recent play of the Cowboys' offense has given "America's Team" a stay of execution as far as their playoff hopes are concerned.
Which team will get a much-needed win tonight? To find out, check out our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the evening.
Cowboys vs. Bengals where to watch
Date: Monday, Dec. 9 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (try here)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Bengals -4.5, OU 50.5 (via SportsLine consensus)
Bengals safety Geno State intercepts Cowboys QB Cooper Rush
Rush forced a pass to CeeDee Lamb that Cincinnati cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt tipped into the air, which led to Bengals safety Geno Stone intercepting the pass. Killer red zone interception. Bengals start their next drive at their own four to begin the second quarter in a seven-seven game.
CeeDee's big screen play is a reminder that he has picked up a career-high 44% of his receiving yards this year, after the catch. Without Dak Prescott for the last several weeks, he's had to do more of he work on his own.
Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith suffers neck injury
Per an official announcement in the press box, Smith is set to return to play on the next drive.
CeeDee Lamb torches Bengals defense for 43 yards
Lamb caught a screen pass to the right, and he looked dead to rights, doomed for a loss of at least five yards. Instead, he cut all the way back across the field to zoom down the left sideline for 43 yards. An extremely impressive play.
Ja'Marr Chase came into this game with a league-high 13 end zone targets despite having played one fewer game than everyone else. He just converted his 14th EZ target into yet another touchdown.
Bengals counter with five-yard TD pass from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase
Cincy's dynamic duo hooks up for a NFL-most 14th touchdown connection. Dallas All-Pro corner DaRon Bland did his best to contain Chase one-on-one, but he got beat to the outside. The Bengals and Cowboys are tied at seven with 2:45 left in the first quarter.
CeeDee Lamb finally gets back in the end zone
Lamb snapped a five-game streak of games without a receiving touchdown with his 11-yarder tonight. That five game streak was the second-longest streak of games without a touchdown in Lamb's five-year career.
Cincy's red zone woes continue
The Bengals have now given up a touchdown on 69.2% of their opponents' red-zone drives. That's third-worst in the NFL. (The Cowboys and 49ers are the only teams that have been worse.)
Cooper Rush hits CeeDee Lamb for 11-yard TD on fourth down
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy rolled the dice on fourth and two from the Cincy 11, and Cooper Rush hit a wide open CeeDee Lamb in the back right corner of the end zone. Cowboys lead 7-0 with 8:55 to go in the opening quarter.
Trevon Diggs makes his presence felt immediately, forces punt
Cowboys Pro Bowl corner Trevon Diggs (knee) is back after missing the last two games, and he made his presence felt immediately. He broke up a third-and-6 pass thrown from Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins to force a Bengals three-and-out on the game's opening drive. KaVontae Turpin's 20-yard punt return has Dallas set up at their own 40 for their first possession of the night.
Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons has been the NFL's best pass rusher since returning from a high ankle sprain in Week 10, co-leading the league in sacks (5.5) and ranking tied for second in quarterback pressures (22) by four behind Miami Dolphins edge rusher Chop Robinson's 26 pressures in that span. The Week 14 edition of "Monday Night Football" will truly be an NFL showcase of best versus best when Parsons faces off against Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.
Cowboys win the coin toss, defer to the second half
Joe Burrow and the Bengals will start with the football first
Cowboys fill-in quarterback Cooper Rush has started to find his groove the last two weeks after a rough start in attempting to fill Dak Prescott's shoes in 2024. Here's where Rush has improved the most, according to Dallas All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
"Confidence," Lamb said when asked where Rush has improved the last couple of weeks. "Confidence, decision-making and just being poised. Everything he has done. ... We're maybe one or two plays away from something breaking [open]. Coop just need to continue doing him. I know he will, and I have no doubt about it. ... Coop is doing a great job of getting all the receivers together and leading the rally."
Dallas will look to keep Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase off the field tonight by controlling the clock with lead running back Rico Dowdle. He produced career-highs in rushing yards (112) and carries (22) in the Cowboys Week 13 win against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. That made Dowdle the first Cowboys player with 100 or more rushing yards in a game in the last 26 games, which snapped the longest drought in team history.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been battling through an AC joint sprain in his shoulder since Week 9 at the Atlanta Falcons, but he told CBS Sports he'll be fine tonight against the Bengals after an 11-day layoff. Here's in-depth reporting on his injury and his perspective on an up and down 2024 season.
Cowboys three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons likens Cincy's Trey Hendrickson to the defensive end version of Mike Evans. Hendrickson has four 10-sack seasons since 2020, the second-most in the NFL in that span behind only Myles Garrett's five.
"I definitely think he deserves a bag," Parsons said of Hendrickson. "He's just so powerful like I say he reminds me of a 90's football player. No gloves, all long arm power. I mean, he's someone like he's going to hit you with the same thing over and over and dare you to stop it, you know what I'm saying? You see all these guys with flashy fake chops, spin moves and things like that. Trey Hendrickson has long arm and power, and he'll switch up with a counter move off that. He's one of them players like, I wouldn't say he's not the most exciting player, but he's Mr. Consistent. He reminds me of Mike Evans at defensive end. Mike Evans is going to give you 1,000 yards. Trey Henderson [is] giving you ten sacks strictly off power. He's just one of them guys."
Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks this season, and he is responsible for 54.8% of the Bengals team sacks this season. If that number sounds high, it's because it is. It's the second-highest by any player for any team since Tim Harris' 19.5 accounted for 57.4% of the 1989 Green Bay Packers team sacks.
Highest Percentage of Team Sacks in a Season, All-Time
1989 Tim Harris 57.4%
2024 Trey Hendrickson 54.8%
2014 JJ Watt 53.9%
2012 Aldon Smith 51.3%
Despite the Bengals 4-8 start to 2024, Cowboys three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons believes Joe Burrow is worthy of being the NFL MVP based on his production. Here's why history, given Burrow's eye-popping stats, aligns with Parsons' beliefs.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who leads the NFL in touchdown passes with 30, is the second quarterback in NFL history to lose three consecutive games while throwing for 300 or more yards and three passing touchdowns. He joins former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck who did so in the 2018 season.
Joe Burrow's Last 3 Starts
Pass Yards TD
Week 10 at BAL 428 4
Week 11 at LAC 356 3
Week 13 vs PIT 309 3
>> 2nd QB with 300-plus pass yards, three pass TD in three straight games, all losses, all-time (2018 Andrew Luck)
The Bengals have scored 99 points in their last three games, but Cincy has lost all three of those game. Those 99 points scored across their three-game losing streak are the most in a three-game losing streak since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger.
Bengals Last 3 Games
Opponent Result
Week 10 at Ravens L, 35-34
Week 11 at Chargers L, 34-27
Week 13 Steelers L, 44-38
>> Most points scored in a 3-game losing streak by any team since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger (99)
The Cincinnati Bengals have been snakebit by the NFL's 31st-ranked scoring defense (28.3 points per game allowed). They're 4-8, but Joe Burrow's offense is averaging 27.9 points per game in losses this season. That's the most in losses in NFL history, minimum five losses.
Most PPG in Losses, NFL History (Min. 5 Losses)
2024 Bengals 27.9
2009 Packers 27.4
2013 Cowboys 27.3
Cowboys inactives
Trevon Diggs and Tyler Guyton are active for Dallas.
Bengals inactives
Orlando Brown Jr. again among those sitting out for Cincinnati.
