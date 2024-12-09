Cowboys vs. Bengals live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injuries, where to watch 'MNF' showdown

ARLINGTON, Texas -- We've got what should be an entertaining game on tap Monday night, as the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals have kicked off from AT&T Stadium. Both teams are looking for a win in order to stay alive in their respective playoff races.

This game has the makings of a shootout. The Bengals' offense, led by quarterback Joe Burrow and wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and running back Chase Brown, averaged 35 points per game over their last four contests. Cincinnati's defense, however, is 31st in the league in points allowed this season and is the main reason for the Bengals' disappointing 4-8 record.

A similar situation is unfolding in Dallas. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and running back Rico Dowdle led the Cowboys to a combined 61 points in Dallas' last two games. The Cowboys' defense, though, has grossly underperformed this year as they are 30th in the NFL in points allowed and 32nd in red zone efficiency. The recent play of the Cowboys' offense has given "America's Team" a stay of execution as far as their playoff hopes are concerned.

Which team will get a much-needed win tonight? To find out, check out our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the evening.

Cowboys vs. Bengals where to watch

Date: Monday, Dec. 9 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (try here)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bengals -4.5, OU 50.5 (via SportsLine consensus)