Dolphins vs. Texans: Live updates, inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch Week 15 bout

Miami tries to keep its playoff hopes alive against the AFC South leaders

The Miami Dolphins (6-7) and Houston Texans (8-5) are two teams that started the 2024 season with similar postseason aspirations, yet now appear headed in completely different places.

Miami has won four of its last five games after starting 2-6 with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dealing with a concussion, fighting its way back into the wild-card race. Houston could clinch its second AFC South title in a row with a win on Sunday coupled with an Indianapolis Colts loss against the Denver Broncos. 

Tagovailoa is turning it on at the right time. He's thrown 11 touchdowns and no interceptions while completing an NFL-best 75.1% of his passes since Week 11. C.J. Stroud's play has picked up since wide receiver Nico Collins returned in Week 11, and for good reason. Collins leads the NFL in receiving yards per game (104.0) and yards per reception (17.0) among players with at least 70 targets. 

Which team will continue its march toward the postseason, and which one will see its playoff path become more difficult? Follow our live blog below for highlights, analysis and everything you need to know about this pivotal Week 15 AFC showdown. 

Where to watch Dolphins vs. Texans

Date: Sunday, Dec. 15 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)
Channel: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Texans -3, O/U 46.5 (SportsLine consensus odds)

 Even with the Texans on the verge of a second straight AFC South title, this team has not played to its fullest potential. That ceiling rests on C.J. Stroud who has not played to the heights of his rookie season.

  • Stroud has already thrown more interception (nine) this season than last season (five) 
    • Stroud led the NFL in TD-INT ratio (23-5) last season
  • Stroud is averaging 239.8 pass yards per game this season
    • Stroud led the NFL in pass yards per game last season (273.9)
  • Stroud is averaging a full yard lower per attempt (7.2) than last season (8.2)
  • Stroud has been sacked 41 times this season after being sacked 38 times all of last season
 
Since the start of last season, the Texans have played the most games decided by five points or fewer of any team in the NFL. They are 11-6 in those games, which is the most wins of any team. 

Houston, We Have a Close Game, Last 2 Seasons

                                           NFL Rank

5 PTs or Fewer Games 17   1st

5 PTS or Fewer Wins 11      1st  

 
This season has not been kind to the hearts of Texans fans as nearly every game has been a nailbiter. The Texans have played eight games this decided by five points or fewer, tied for the second-most by a team this season. The only team who has played more are the Jaguars (9) who are 3-10. 

 
Miami tight end Jonnu Smith has stepped up with Hill and Waddle late to get it going this season. He ranks among the top three among NFL tight ends in catches (28), receiving yards (345) and receiving touchdowns (four) since Week 11. Smith has already hit career season-highs in targets (78), receptions (61) and receiving yards (692) with four games left to play this season. 

screenshot-2024-12-13-163333.png
 
When comparing their Week 14 performance as to the rest of the season, it is clear that this marks the best this duo has looked this season.

  • 26 combined targets (11.9 targets per game the rest of the season)
  • 19 combined receptions (8.3 receptions per game the rest of the season)
  • 214 combined rec yds (104.6 rec yards per game the rest of the season)
screenshot-2024-12-13-163047.png
 
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle woke up against the Jets in their overtime win in Week 14. Hill had season-highs in targets (14) and catches (10) in Week 14. He also clinched his 11th career game with at least 10 catches, 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, which is tied for the third-most by a player since 1948. Hill is also surging as of late with four receiving touchdowns in his late game. That's a massive improvement from just one receiving touchdown in his first eight games this season. Waddle also had season-highs in both targets (14) and catches (10) in Week 14. 

screenshot-2024-12-13-163047.png
 
Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) is out after not practicing all week and being listed as doubtful entering Sunday's gamer. Rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul will likely take his place in the lineup today. 

 
The Texans will be without left guard Juice Scruggs (foot) after he didn't practice all week. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Dolphins have four of their last five games because of top tier quarterback play from Tua Tagoaviloa. Tagovailoa has completed 75.1% of his passes, averaged 325.3 pass yards per game, averaged 7.7 yards per attempt and thrown 11 touchdowns to no interceptions. Since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger, he is one of three quarterbacks to average at least 325 passing yards per game, complete at least 75 percent of his passes, throw at least 10 touchdowns and have no interceptions in a four game span. He joins Joe Burrow (2021) and Peyton Manngin (2013). Both quarterbacks won the AFC in each of their years to accomplish the feat. 

 
This game is massive for the Dolphins if they are able to get through this because the rest of this schedule should be smooth sailing. The Texans are the only winning team remaining on the Dolphins' schedule. The Dolphins will face the 49ers (6-7), Browns (3-10) and Jets (3-10) to finish the season. It's the sixth-weakest remaining strength of schedule in the NFL (.385 opponent winning percentage). 

 
 With the faintest of playoff hopes, the Dolphins will face their boogeyman on Sunday in the "over .500" team. Since 2023, the Dolphins are 2-9 against teams with a winning record averaging just 16.9 PPG. They've been outscored by an average of 12.8 PPG against winning teams since the start of last season. Against teams .500 or below over the same span, the Dolphins are 15-4, average 30.2 PPG and outscore their opponents by 11.5 PPG.

screenshot-2024-12-13-162054.png
 
The Houston Texans can clinch the AFC South title with a victory on Sunday plus an Indianapolis Colts loss. If they do clinch their division with a 9-5 record and three games left in the regular season, they would be the third team in NFL history to clinch a division with three or more games left and a 9-5 or worse record. 

