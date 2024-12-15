Dolphins vs. Texans: Live updates, inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch Week 15 bout

The Miami Dolphins (6-7) and Houston Texans (8-5) are two teams that started the 2024 season with similar postseason aspirations, yet now appear headed in completely different places.

Miami has won four of its last five games after starting 2-6 with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dealing with a concussion, fighting its way back into the wild-card race. Houston could clinch its second AFC South title in a row with a win on Sunday coupled with an Indianapolis Colts loss against the Denver Broncos.

Tagovailoa is turning it on at the right time. He's thrown 11 touchdowns and no interceptions while completing an NFL-best 75.1% of his passes since Week 11. C.J. Stroud's play has picked up since wide receiver Nico Collins returned in Week 11, and for good reason. Collins leads the NFL in receiving yards per game (104.0) and yards per reception (17.0) among players with at least 70 targets.

Which team will continue its march toward the postseason, and which one will see its playoff path become more difficult? Follow our live blog below for highlights, analysis and everything you need to know about this pivotal Week 15 AFC showdown.

Where to watch Dolphins vs. Texans



Date: Sunday, Dec. 15 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)

Channel: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Texans -3, O/U 46.5 (SportsLine consensus odds)