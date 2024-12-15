This game might already be out of reach for Miami after Texans top option Nico Collins breaks free in the front right corner of the end end zone for his second, six-yard receiving touchdown of the game. The Texans lead 20-6 with 11:02 left in the third quarter.
Dolphins vs. Texans live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch pivotal AFC showdown
Miami tries to keep its playoff hopes alive against the AFC South leaders
The 2023 iterations of the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans were two of the NFL's highest-flying offenses, but in their 2024 matchup in Week 15 Sunday in Houston, it's a defensive slugfest. The Texans have a 13-6 lead entering halftime since they scored the only touchdown in the game's first 30 minutes.
That score, a scrambling six-yard touchdown toss from Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud to top target Nico Collins in the middle of the end zone, was set up by their defense forcing the game's first takeaway. Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. strip-sacked Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and Houston defensive tackle Tim Settle recovered on the Dolphins 28-yard line. Stroud connected with Collins for the six-yard scoring strike four plays later.
Miami's defense struck back with a takeaway of its own with under a minute left to play in the opening half thanks to an unforced error by Houston. The Texans snapped the football when Stroud wasn't looking, and linebacker Jordyn Brooks recovered the loose ball and returned it to the Texans 38-yard line.
However, Stroud and Co. got one last chance to score before the end of the half after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw the football into the heart of Houston's zone coverage while targeting wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and Texans safety Calen Bullock returned the interception 68 yards down to the five with 13 seconds left to play in the half. After Stroud scrambled out of bounds for no gain and threw an incompletion, Houston opted to take a 23-yard goal and three more points into the locker room. The Texans still start the third quarter with the football.
Will the Texans pull away in the second half, or can Tagovailoa rally the Dolphins to a come-from-behind victory? Stay tuned to the live blog below to find out!
However, the Texans just ran a successful fake punt on a handoff to backup running back Dare Ogunbowale, and he took the fake 35 yards down the sideline. Following an unsportsmanlike penalty on Miami, the Texans have a first-and-goal on the four.
Texans wide receiver John Metchie just dropped what may have been a Houston touchdowns after beating Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey down the right sideline.
The second half is underway in Houston, and C.J. Stroud makes an incredible third-and-3 throw to Tank Dell while he was in the grasp for a sack. Houston moves the chains on their first series.
Houston opted to take a 23-yard goal and three more points into the locker room. They still start the third quarter with the football and a 13-6 lead.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw the football into the heart of Houston's zone coverage while targeting wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and Texans safety Calen Bullock returned the interception 68 yards down to the five with 13 seconds left to play in the half. Houston has a chance to double up and score some points before beginning the second half with the football.
The Texans snapped the football before quarterback C.J. Stroud wasn't ready for the football! The ball bounced off of Stroud's chest, and linebacker Jordyn Brooks recovered the loose football and returned it to the Texans 38. Miami has a chance to take the lead with 42 seconds left in the half while trailing 10-6.
Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is officially questionable to return with a right knee injury.
Following Dolphins running back De'Von Achane's fumble, Miami settled for another field goal, this time from 36 yards out. Houston leads 10-6 with 1:57 left in the first half.
Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is getting checked out for an injury.
The last few plays couldn't have been better for the Texans. Following the strip-sack of Tagovailoa, running back Joe Mixon returned to the game, and quarterback C.J. Stroud scrambled to find wide receiver Nico Collins in the middle of the end zone for the game's first touchdown. Houston now leads 10-3 with 6:45 left in the half.
This game's first takeaway is massive for two teams struggling to move up and down the field. Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. strip-sacked Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and Houston defensive tackle Time Settle recovered on the Dolphins 28. Game is tied at three with 9:33 left in the half.
The Texans offense short-circuited following running back Joe Mixon's injury, and they punt the football away. Miami has the football on their own 26 in a 3-3 game with 10:07.
Texans running back Joe Mixon is down with a leg injury.
Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders drilled a 55-yard field goal to tie this game at three with 11:35 left in the half. Both offenses struggling to get across midfield. Miami has 68 total yards while Houston has 49.
Both teams' offensive lines are struggling to protect their quarterbacks. C.J. Stroud gets dropped by edge rusher Zach Sieler on third and-3. Miami takes over at their own 18 down 3-0 with 4:22 left in the first quarter.
Miami goes three and out as their offensive line struggles to protect Tagovailoa in the pocket. The Texans take over at their own 38 following a 23-yard punt return by Tank Dell with a 3-0 lead and 5:57 left in the first quarter.
The Texans score first, via a 44-yard field goal. Houston leads 3-0 after each team's first possession. Houston went pass, pass, pass on their final series, and one was fumbled while another was an incompletion.
Texans wide receiver Robert Woods' fumble takes a Houston bounce right back to right tackle Blake Fisher. Houston maintains possession and has a second-and-10 coming up.
Miami picks up a first down, but their opening drive stalls out after not netting a yard on their second series. It's going to be difficult for the Dolphins today given their offensive line injuries to Terron Armstead and Kendall Lamm. The Houston Texans take the field for the first time at their own 19.
Great throw by Tua Tagovailoa to sixth-round rookie wide receiver Malik Washington to pick up the first down. His extra effort after the catch was crucial in moving the chains.
The Texans won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins start with the football first.
Texans Pro Bowl edge rusher Danielle Hunter has been an absolute monster for the Texans, ranking fourth in the NFL in sacks this season (10.5). That's two sacks away from 100 career sacks Since entering NFL in 2015, Hunter has the fifth-most sacks (98.0). With 5 games to go, Hunter can also join our CBS Sports teammate J.J. Watt as the only Texans to have 15 or more sacks in a season. that's something Watt did in four season. Hunter totaled a career-high 16.5 sacks with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023.
Most Sacks in NFL, Since 2015
T.J. Watt 106.0
Khalil Mack 102.5
Aaron Donald 102.0
Myles Garrett 99.5
Danielle Hunter 98.0*
*10.5 Sacks This Season
Old RB faces in new places has been the theme of this NFL season and it's no different with Houston newcomer Joe Mixon. Mixon has been way above expectations this season for the Texans. Mixon has seven games of 100-plus rushing yards and a rush TD this season, tied for the most of any player in the NFL with MVP candidate Saquon Barkley. That's three more games of 100 yds and a rushing touchdown than Derrick Henry.
Mixon has dealt with injuries this season, but it hasn't held him back when he is on the field. He averages 88.7 rush yards per game this season, which is third-highest in the NFL behind Barkley and Henry. Despite that, Mixon is on pace for 1,241 rush yards, which would be the fifth-highest mark in Texans history even though Mixon has missed three games.
A healthy Nico Collins can change things for Stroud who is looking for a late season surge. Collins leads the NFL in receiving yards per game (104.0) and yards per reception (17.0) among players with at least 70 targets.
- Stroud has a 6-2 record, 67.3% comp pct, 266.4 pass yards per game, 10 TD in games that Nico Collins plays
- Stroud has a 2-3 record, 55.9% comp pct, 197.2 pass yards per game, 5 TD in games where Collins did not play
Even with the Texans on the verge of a second straight AFC South title, this team has not played to its fullest potential. That ceiling rests on C.J. Stroud who has not played to the heights of his rookie season.
- Stroud has already thrown more interception (nine) this season than last season (five)
- Stroud led the NFL in TD-INT ratio (23-5) last season
- Stroud is averaging 239.8 pass yards per game this season
- Stroud led the NFL in pass yards per game last season (273.9)
- Stroud is averaging a full yard lower per attempt (7.2) than last season (8.2)
- Stroud has been sacked 41 times this season after being sacked 38 times all of last season
Since the start of last season, the Texans have played the most games decided by five points or fewer of any team in the NFL. They are 11-6 in those games, which is the most wins of any team.
Houston, We Have a Close Game, Last 2 Seasons
NFL Rank
5 PTs or Fewer Games 17 1st
5 PTS or Fewer Wins 11 1st
This season has not been kind to the hearts of Texans fans as nearly every game has been a nailbiter. The Texans have played eight games this decided by five points or fewer, tied for the second-most by a team this season. The only team who has played more are the Jaguars (9) who are 3-10.
Miami tight end Jonnu Smith has stepped up with Hill and Waddle late to get it going this season. He ranks among the top three among NFL tight ends in catches (28), receiving yards (345) and receiving touchdowns (four) since Week 11. Smith has already hit career season-highs in targets (78), receptions (61) and receiving yards (692) with four games left to play this season.
When comparing their Week 14 performance as to the rest of the season, it is clear that this marks the best this duo has looked this season.
- 26 combined targets (11.9 targets per game the rest of the season)
- 19 combined receptions (8.3 receptions per game the rest of the season)
- 214 combined rec yds (104.6 rec yards per game the rest of the season)