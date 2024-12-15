Dolphins vs. Texans live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch pivotal AFC showdown

The 2023 iterations of the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans were two of the NFL's highest-flying offenses, but in their 2024 matchup in Week 15 Sunday in Houston, it's a defensive slugfest. The Texans have a 13-6 lead entering halftime since they scored the only touchdown in the game's first 30 minutes.

That score, a scrambling six-yard touchdown toss from Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud to top target Nico Collins in the middle of the end zone, was set up by their defense forcing the game's first takeaway. Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. strip-sacked Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and Houston defensive tackle Tim Settle recovered on the Dolphins 28-yard line. Stroud connected with Collins for the six-yard scoring strike four plays later.

Miami's defense struck back with a takeaway of its own with under a minute left to play in the opening half thanks to an unforced error by Houston. The Texans snapped the football when Stroud wasn't looking, and linebacker Jordyn Brooks recovered the loose ball and returned it to the Texans 38-yard line.

However, Stroud and Co. got one last chance to score before the end of the half after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw the football into the heart of Houston's zone coverage while targeting wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and Texans safety Calen Bullock returned the interception 68 yards down to the five with 13 seconds left to play in the half. After Stroud scrambled out of bounds for no gain and threw an incompletion, Houston opted to take a 23-yard goal and three more points into the locker room. The Texans still start the third quarter with the football.

Will the Texans pull away in the second half, or can Tagovailoa rally the Dolphins to a come-from-behind victory? Stay tuned to the live blog below to find out!

