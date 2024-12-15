Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for a second time on a target to Tyreek Hill. The football appeared to be initially in Hill's grasp, but Stingley ripped the football away. That will lock up a victory for the Texans and run their record to 9-5. Miami's playoff hopes are on life support.
Dolphins vs. Texans takeaways: C.J. Stroud-Nico Collins connection, Derek Stingley's two INTs power Houston
Houston is on the verge of winning its second AFC South title in a row while Miami's playoff dreams are all but dead
The 2023 iterations of the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans were two of the NFL's highest-flying offenses, but their 2024 matchup in Week 15 Sunday in Houston was a defensive slugfest. The Texans held on for a 20-12 victory.
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud didn't have his "A" game on Sunday, but he, along with the Texans' opportunistic defense, did enough to earn a victory. He threw for 131 yards passing and two touchdowns on 18 of 26 passing. Stroud also lost a fumble, but it was because his center snapped the football into his chest when he wasn't ready to begin the play. He did hit top target Nico Collins for two 6-yard touchdowns. The first came in the middle of the end zone on a first-half scramble drill while the other came in the front, right corner of the end zone on the opening drive of the second half. Collins finished with 17 yards receiving and the two touchdowns on four catches.
The first Stroud to Collins scoring strike was set up by their defense forcing the game's first takeaway. Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. strip-sacked Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and Houston defensive tackle Tim Settle recovered on the Dolphins' 28-yard line. Stroud connected with Collins in the end zone four plays later.
Miami's defense struck back with a takeaway of its own with under a minute left to play in the opening half thanks to an unforced error by Houston. The Texans snapped the football when Stroud wasn't looking, and linebacker Jordyn Brooks recovered the loose ball and returned it to the Texans' 38-yard line.
However, Stroud and Co. got one last chance to score before the end of the half after Tagovailoa threw the football into the heart of Houston's zone coverage while targeting wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and Texans safety Calen Bullock returned the interception 68 yards down to the five with 13 seconds left to play in the half. After Stroud scrambled out of bounds for no gain and threw an incompletion, Houston opted to take a 23-yard goal and three more points for a 13-6 lead.
Tagovailoa hit tight end Jonnu Smith for a 7-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-2 for Miami's first touchdown late in the third quarter. Tagovailoa finished the day with 196 yards passing, a touchdown, two interceptions and a fumble lost on 29 of 40 passing. Miami reached the edge of the red zone with just under 11 minutes left to play, but Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. picked off Tagovailoa on a target to Hill along the right sideline. They also had one last chance to tie the game late, but Stingley intercepted Tagovailoa for a second time down the right sideline on a play in which it appeared like Hill had the football. Stingley's will overpowered Hill's, and he was the one in possession of the football with 1:44 left to play to seal the Texans victory.
Why the Texans won
It may sound cliché, but Houston played a much better brand of complementary football. The Texans defense forced three takeaways, and Stroud made enough quality throws to Collins in the red zone to secure a victory. The second-year quarterback's efficiency has been an overall far cry from what it was as a rookie, but he managed the game well. Houston also took advantage of both Dolphins offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Kendall Lamm sidelined: they racked up three sacks. A total team effort in their Week 15 win.
Why the Dolphins lost
Miami just didn't have the firepower required to win on Sunday. Tagovailoa connected with All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill on just two of his seven targets for 36 yards. No. 2 wide receiver Jaylen Waddle exited the game with a right knee injury in the first half. On two of Tagovailoa's most important targets of the day, Stingley won the one-on-one battle with Hill to corral two interceptions. That was the difference: Hill simply wasn't able to win one-on-one like he has so many times throughout his career.
Turning point
Collins' second, 6-yard touchdown catch of the day on the opening drive of the second half. On a day in which Houston's defense dominated, spotting them a two-touchdown lead was more than enough for a Texans victory.
Play of the game
The Texans successful fake punt on a handoff to backup running back Dare Ogunbowale that he took 35 yards down the sideline. Following an unsportsmanlike penalty on Miami at the end of the play, Houston had a first-and-goal on the 4. Collins' second touchdown of the day came a few plays later, which helped lock up a crucial Week 15 victory for the host Texans.
What's next
Houston improves to 9-5 and can clinch the AFC South on Sunday if the Indianapolis Colts fall short in Denver against the Broncos. They'll face the 13-1, two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 16. Miami falls to 6-8, and their playoff hopes are in jeopardy. They'll head home to face the struggling 6-8 San Francisco 49ers in Week 16.
A Danielle Hunter sack derailed the Dolphins comeback hopes, and Miami punts it back to the Texans. Houston will attempt to run the clock out up 20-12 with possession of the football with just under three minutes left to play.
Miami has a chance to tie the game after the latest Texans punt. The Dolphins have the football on their own 17 with 4:20 left to play while trailing by eight, 20-12.
The Texans intercept Tua Tagovailoa for the second time on an attempt to target Tyreek Hill. This time, Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. picked off a throw to Hill on the edge of the red zone. Houston leads 20-12 with 10:26 left in the game.
The Dolphins announce wide receiver Grant DuBose (head) is ruled out, and he is going to a local Houston hospital for additional evaluation.
Jason Sanders made a 30-yard field goal, but Miami took those points off the board because of a Texans offsides penalty. Head coach Mike McDaniel's gamble hit with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connecting with tight end Jonnu Smith for a seven-yard touchdown in the back right corner of the end zone. Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders missed the ensuing extra point, so Miami now trails by eight, 20-12, with 4:30 left in the third quarter.
Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose is now being taken off on a stretcher.
Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose is down after taking a tough hit over the middle of the field. Texans safety Calen Bullock was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play.
This game might already be out of reach for Miami after Texans top option Nico Collins breaks free in the front right corner of the end end zone for his second, six-yard receiving touchdown of the game. The Texans lead 20-6 with 11:02 left in the third quarter.
However, the Texans just ran a successful fake punt on a handoff to backup running back Dare Ogunbowale, and he took the fake 35 yards down the sideline. Following an unsportsmanlike penalty on Miami, the Texans have a first-and-goal on the four.
Texans wide receiver John Metchie just dropped what may have been a Houston touchdowns after beating Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey down the right sideline.
The second half is underway in Houston, and C.J. Stroud makes an incredible third-and-3 throw to Tank Dell while he was in the grasp for a sack. Houston moves the chains on their first series.
Houston opted to take a 23-yard goal and three more points into the locker room. They still start the third quarter with the football and a 13-6 lead.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw the football into the heart of Houston's zone coverage while targeting wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and Texans safety Calen Bullock returned the interception 68 yards down to the five with 13 seconds left to play in the half. Houston has a chance to double up and score some points before beginning the second half with the football.
The Texans snapped the football before quarterback C.J. Stroud wasn't ready for the football! The ball bounced off of Stroud's chest, and linebacker Jordyn Brooks recovered the loose football and returned it to the Texans 38. Miami has a chance to take the lead with 42 seconds left in the half while trailing 10-6.
Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is officially questionable to return with a right knee injury.
Following Dolphins running back De'Von Achane's fumble, Miami settled for another field goal, this time from 36 yards out. Houston leads 10-6 with 1:57 left in the first half.
Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is getting checked out for an injury.
The last few plays couldn't have been better for the Texans. Following the strip-sack of Tagovailoa, running back Joe Mixon returned to the game, and quarterback C.J. Stroud scrambled to find wide receiver Nico Collins in the middle of the end zone for the game's first touchdown. Houston now leads 10-3 with 6:45 left in the half.
This game's first takeaway is massive for two teams struggling to move up and down the field. Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. strip-sacked Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and Houston defensive tackle Time Settle recovered on the Dolphins 28. Game is tied at three with 9:33 left in the half.
The Texans offense short-circuited following running back Joe Mixon's injury, and they punt the football away. Miami has the football on their own 26 in a 3-3 game with 10:07.
Texans running back Joe Mixon is down with a leg injury.
Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders drilled a 55-yard field goal to tie this game at three with 11:35 left in the half. Both offenses struggling to get across midfield. Miami has 68 total yards while Houston has 49.
Both teams' offensive lines are struggling to protect their quarterbacks. C.J. Stroud gets dropped by edge rusher Zach Sieler on third and-3. Miami takes over at their own 18 down 3-0 with 4:22 left in the first quarter.
Miami goes three and out as their offensive line struggles to protect Tagovailoa in the pocket. The Texans take over at their own 38 following a 23-yard punt return by Tank Dell with a 3-0 lead and 5:57 left in the first quarter.
The Texans score first, via a 44-yard field goal. Houston leads 3-0 after each team's first possession. Houston went pass, pass, pass on their final series, and one was fumbled while another was an incompletion.
Texans wide receiver Robert Woods' fumble takes a Houston bounce right back to right tackle Blake Fisher. Houston maintains possession and has a second-and-10 coming up.
Miami picks up a first down, but their opening drive stalls out after not netting a yard on their second series. It's going to be difficult for the Dolphins today given their offensive line injuries to Terron Armstead and Kendall Lamm. The Houston Texans take the field for the first time at their own 19.
Great throw by Tua Tagovailoa to sixth-round rookie wide receiver Malik Washington to pick up the first down. His extra effort after the catch was crucial in moving the chains.
The Texans won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins start with the football first.
