The Eagles win. They go to 10-2 and win their 8th ina row. The Ravens fall to 8-5. Impressive win by Philly.
Eagles vs. Ravens score, takeaways: Saquon Barkley, surging Philadelphia sink Baltimore for eighth win in row
Barkley rumbles for his eighth 100-yard game of the season
BALTIMORE -- Even on a night where Saquon Barkley didn't look like he was going to break a big run, the Philadelphia Eagles running back showed why he deserves to be the league MVP. Barkley's 25-yard touchdown run capped an impressive 24-19 victory over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday, as the Eagles notch their eighth straight victory and their first win against the Ravens in Baltimore in franchise history.
Barkley capped off another 100-yard rushing game, which was highlighted with the touchdown run to put the Eagles up 21-12 with 7:56 left. No running back had over 88 yards rushing this year against the Ravens defense, but Barkley broke that streak with that 25-yard touchdown. The Eagles rushed for 141 yards in the game, even though they only had 252 total yards in the game. Barkley's six rushing touchdowns of 20+ yards in the second half this season are the most in NFL history for a single season.
Barkley has eight 100-yard rushing games for the Eagles this seaosn, tied with Wilbert Montgomery for the most in a season in Eagles franchise history. He finished with 23 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown on the night.
The Ravens knocked on the door to take the lead several times in the second half, but Justin Tucker's kicking woes continued. Tucker missed a 47-yard field goal to the left and a 53-yard field goal to the right on consecutive possessions with the Ravens trailing 14-12 in the third quarter. Either kick would have given Baltimore the lead in a quarter where the Eagles ran just six plays for 3 yards.
Tucker also missed an extra point in the first quarter, leaving seven points on the board for the Ravens. He has missed seven field goals this season, tying a career high set in 2015. The Ravens scored a touchdown with three seconds left, but the game was out of hand.
Below are takeaways from this Week 13 showdown:
Why Eagles won
Mostly, an incredible defensive performance across the final 49 minutes of the game. The Ravens came out of the gates with scores on each of their first two drives, but would add just three points for most of the rest of the game before tacking on a late, garbage-time touchdown. Philly constricted Baltimore's passing game and didn't give up anything down the field. It contained Derrick Henry, for the most part, and didn't give him any breakaway runs. And the offense capitalized on its opportunities deep in Baltimore territory, converting with touchdowns on two of its three red-zone trips.
Why Ravens lost
Take your pick: You can go with Justin Tucker's THREE (3!!!) missed kicks, including an extra point. You can go with the Ravens' uncharacteristic red-zone inefficiency, with just one touchdown on three pre-garbage-time trips inside the 20-yard line. You can go with Lamar Jackson's spate of inaccurate passes after a hot start. You can go with untimely sacks, an inability to make tackles in big spots, the lack of an explosive element to the run or pass game after the first two drives ... whatever you want. There wasn't just one thing that doomed the Ravens here.
Turning point
Early in the second quarter, the Eagles were trailing 10-0 and had yet to do anything offensively. On their first four drives of the game, they gained just 23 yards on 13 plays. But after Lamar Jackson short-armed a pass to Zay Flowers deep in Baltimore territory, the Ravens' ensuing punt gave the Eagles their best field position of the afternoon.
What followed was a six-play, 49-yard touchdown drive that saw Jalen Hurts complete passes to Jahan Dotson, A.J. Brown and finally Dallas Goedert to put Philly on the board for the first time. The Eagles wouldn't take the lead until later in the half, but that was where it all started. Beginning with that drive, they outscored Baltimore 24-10.
Highlight play
In terms of outstanding plays, it was a pretty quiet game. The most impressive highlight probably came from Mark Andrews on the game's first touchdown, where he jumped over an Eagles defender to snatch the ball out of the air, Randy Moss-style. But the Eagles won this one, so let's give some shine to Saquon Barkley's fourth-quarter touchdown scamper, wherein he broke multiple tackles on his way to the end zone.
Saquon finished the afternoon with 107 yards and this score on his 23 totes, and chipped in with 10 more yards on his two receptions.
What's next
The Eagles are 10-2 and remain just one game back of the Lions (11-1) in the race for the NFC's No. 1 seed. They still hold a 2.5-game lead over Washington (8-5) in the NFC East. Philadelphia finishes up with home games against the Panthers and Steelers, a road game at Washington and then back-to-back home games against the Cowboys and Giants.
The Ravens are now 8-5 and a half-game back of the Chargers (8-4) for the No. 5 seed in the AFC. They're also 1.5 games back of the Steelers (9-3) in the division. Baltimore takes its bye in Week 14 before finishing out the season with games at the Giants, at home against the Steelers, at the Texans and at home against the Browns.
And the Ravens score a garbage-time TD with 3 seconds left. Forget that stat.
This is just the 3rd game since Lamar Jackson has started for the #Ravens they have scored 0 second-half points.
A lot of it has to do with the Justin Tucker missed FG, but give credit to this Eagles defense.
Holding this offense to a season-low 12 points is no easy task.
The Eagles used 5 minutes off the clock and took just 25 yards. Jake Elliott hits a 35-yard FG to give the Eagles a 24-12 lead with 1:03 left. Eagles about to go to 10-2 and win their eighth straight.
Tristan McCollum almost picked off Lamar Jackson on 4th-and-8.
Turnover on downs. #Eagles ball.
SAQUON SA-GONE
The Eagles fans here are doing the M-V-P chants after that Saquon Barkley TD run. Barkley has 15 carries for 90 yards and a TD. 100 yards from scrimmage.
First RB to have 90 rushing yards off the Ravens defense this year.
Big third down throw from Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert on 3rd-and-7. Eagles move the chains.
Tony Romo on Justin Tucker's latest miss
The Ravens will punt at their own 44. Big drive coming up for the Eagles here. Need points to extend lead.
I don't know how Lamar Jackson just did that.
Backwards pass to Derrick Henry. Zack Baun almost got him too.
Reed Blankenship has a concussion. He's OUT, per the Eagles.
The Eagles have run 6 plays for 3 yards this quarter. They'll lead 14-12 after 3.
Reed Blankenship heading to locker room. Ravens' Rashod Bateman is also OUT with a knee injury.
Jackson goes deep to Agholor, but Nelson Agholor didn't get both feet in bounds. Great throw and catch.
Justin Tucker booed after his 2nd missed FG of the 3rd quarter.
This time it was a 53-yard miss to the right.
Tucker has 2 missed FG and an extra point tonight.
Eagles still up 14-12
The Eagles have run just three plays this quarter.
Ravens have 3 fumbles -- but none lost.
Good series for Isaiah Rodgers.
Nice open-field tackle on Justice Hill and he prevented Lamar Jackson from hurdling over him for the first down
Quinyon Mitchell is out of the blue tent and on the Eagles sideline. Eagles go 3-and-out, but Kelee Ringo forces a Tylan Wallace fumble. Ravens get the loose ball, but could have been a huge turn of events.
Big series for Jalyx Hunt.
Zack Baun got the 3rd-down sack, but Hunt was right there when Baun brought him down.
Justin Tucker missed the 47-yard FG -- wide left.
Eagles still up 14-12
Quinyon Mitchell walks off the field with a limp. Caught in the friendly fire of Zack Baun.
Kelee Ringo will enter the game.
Mark Andrews is definitely back. 23-yard catch on 3rd-and-8. Ravens are in the red zone.
Ravens get the ball to start the 2nd half. They are in Eagles territory already.
Jalen Hurts was 8-of-9 for 99 yards in the 2nd quarter. 1 TD, 0 INT -- 149.5 rating.
Also had 3 carries for 18 yards and a TD.
Eagles scored 14 points.
Tucker boots a 50-yard FG just before the half. The Ravens have an 8-play, 27-yard drive and score before the half.
Eagles 14, Ravens 12 at halftime
Lamar Jackson sacked by Jalen Carter. Ball is out, but Jackson was ruled down by contact. 12-yard sack for Carter and 10-second runoff. Ravens on the Eagles' 32 with 8 seconds left in the half.
Eagles take the lead on Jalen Hurts rush TD
Jalen Hurts gets the TD.
Has a pass TD and rush TD this first half. 12 rush TD on the year.
Also 9-of-14 for 104 yards with a TD -- 110.4 rating.
9 plays for 68 yards on that drive
Eagles 14, Ravens 9
Zack Baun tackles Derrick Henry for a 5-yard loss on 3rd-and-2.
Makes All-Pro plays every single week.
Ravens last 3 possessions -- 9 plays, 4 yards.
Hurts to Goedert TD
Jalen Hurts finds Dallas Goedert for the 17-yard TD
Hurts was 3-of-3 for 34 yards on that drive and also had an 8-yard rush.
Eagles back in it.
The Eagles defense doing their job these last two possessions. Nice job by Jordan Davis and Jalyx Hunt on that Derrick Henry run for no gain.
Ravens have 6 plays for 1 yard over last two possessions.
The Eagles did get a first down on that drive, but the drive lasted just 4 plays.
They have just 43 total yards and are averaging 3.1 yards per play.
0-for-4 on third down.
The Ravens outgained the Eagles 123-22 in the first quarter. End of 1
Ravens 9, Eagles 0
