Lions vs. Packers live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch Week 9 game

Two NFC North rivals face off here in Week 9, as the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions. Jared Goff and Co. have been flying high through 2024, but this is the first outdoors game they have played this season.

The Packers are 6-1 since losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, and are looking to secure their first divisional victory of the year vs. a red-hot squad. The Lions have averaged 38.4 points per game during this five-game win streak, and quarterback Jared Goff has been a huge part of their success. He's completed 83% of his passes with a 146.5 passer rating over this stretch, and has been supported by the best two-headed backfield in the league with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Jordan Love left last week's matchup with a groin injury, but he's good to go this week. His running back, Josh Jacobs, is banged-up with an ankle injury as well, but is expected to play. Both will be important to keep up with this Detroit offense.

This game is for first place in the NFC North. The Packers are underdogs this week, but they've won their last three home games as home dogs. Who will emerge victorious on Sunday? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.

Lions vs. Packers where to watch



Date: Sunday, Nov. 3 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay)

Channel: Fox | Stream: fubo

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Lions -3 O/U 48