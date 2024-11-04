The Lions have picked up two first downs now. It would appear this game is coming to a close.
Lions vs. Packers score, takeaways: Detroit sinks rival Green Bay in sloppy conditions, remains atop NFC North
Detroit improves to 7-2 as it sits atop the NFC North
The Detroit Lions showed why they are one of the best teams in the NFL on Sunday, as they took a trip up to rainy Green Bay and throttled the rival Packers, 24-14. The Lions have now won six straight games and own first place in the NFC North as well as the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.
Jared Goff, who again relied on his two-headed backfield, completed 18 of 22 passes for just 145 yards and one touchdown. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for 138 rushing yards, while Gibbs found the end zone once.
Jordan Love was questionable to play with a groin injury suffered last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he did not look entirely healthy. Love completed 23 of 39 passes for 273 yards, including one terrible pick six that came just before the halftime break. Jayden Reed was Love's leading receiver with 113 yards on five catches, while Josh Jacobs rushed for 95 yards on 13 carries.
Green Bay's miscues on offense, as well as its general lack of efficiency, led to this loss, while Detroit looked fully prepared to take advantage of this opportunity. Let's take a look at what went down in Green Bay on Sunday.
Why the Lions won
How was the high-flying Lions offense going to look in their first outdoor game of the season in terrible conditions? That was the main question coming into this week, but they were actually the better unit.
Detroit scored points on three of its first four drives, and dropped a whopping 17 of its 24 points scored in the second quarter. The Lions didn't turn the ball over, won the time of possession battle and were efficient -- which has become their calling card. Detroit is the only team since at least 1940 to score more touchdowns (28) than passing incompletions (24) in a six-game span within a season.
Why the Packers lost
The Packers outgained the Lions in yardage 411 to 261, but still lost by double digits. There were several miscues that either ruined drives or just prohibited Green Bay from scoring. The Packers dropped six passes in the wet weather, while Love failed to hold onto three snaps out of the shotgun -- including two in the red zone.
The Packers didn't convert a single third down until there were three minutes remaining in the third quarter, and turned the ball over on downs at the 9-yard line early in the fourth quarter, which could have been a turning point.
Turning point
Down 18 points with 10 minutes remaining in the game, the Packers attempted to go for it on fourth-and-1 nine yards away from the end zone. But Jacobs couldn't move the chains, and the Lions took over on offense.
This was a huge moment.
Play of the game
Just before halftime, Love was attempting to lead a quick scoring drive. Instead, he gifted six points to the other team, throwing a terrible interception to Kerby Joseph.
This was Joseph's sixth interception of the season, which is tied for most in the NFL with Xavier McKinney of the Packers. It was also the Lions' first pick six recorded vs. Green Bay since 2000.
What's next
The Lions will be on the road again next week, as they have a date with the 6-3 Texans in Houston. As for the Packers, they will enjoy their bye week.
Packers pull within 10 after Emanuel Wilson TD
The Packers go 55 yards on eight plays, and Emanuel Wilson finds the end zone. An Amik Robertson unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gifted Green Bay a first down when it should have been fourth-and-4.
The two-point conversion is good, as Love finds Watson in the back of the end zone. It's a 10-point game with under four minutes remaining.
DET 24 GB 14
3:49 remaining in the fourth quarter
Packers get a stop on the Lions. This is the drive that feels like the turning point. Green Bay has to score. Just under six minutes remaining and it's an 18-point game.
Packers turn the ball over on downs at 9-yard line
It was clear the Packers weren't going to punt on this drive, and they end up turning the ball over on downs nine yards from pay dirt. Nothing is going right for Green Bay. Christian Watson dropped a wide-open touchdown, Josh Jacobs couldn't get one yard when it mattered, Love almost turned the ball over because he didn't want to throw it away when he should have.
DET 24 GB 6
7:20 remaining in the fourth quarter
Packers need more of this. Great throw and catch on a crucial play.
Lions go three-and-out for the second straight possession. It feels like they took their foot off the gas a little bit. Still an entire quarter to go! But, the Packers need more than field goals.
DET 24 GB 6
14:07 remaining in the fourth quarter
Jordan Love failed to reel in two straight snaps in the red zone. You can't afford that. Brandon McManus is good from 38 yards out.
10 plays, 55 yards. This was the Packers' second-best drive of the day. They even converted their first third down!
DET 24 GB 6
48 seconds remaining in the third quarter
Packers go three-and-out now down 21 points
Drops have been a big issue for Green Bay today. Packers WRs now have five. Wicks could've moved the chains if he did his job on that third-and-3, instead the Packers are forced to punt. Yikes.
DET 24 GB 3
8:04 remaining in the third quarter
Lions make statement with TD drive following halftime break
Love's job just got a lot more tough. The Lions waltzed 71 yards down the field on nine plays, and Jahmyr Gibbs found the end zone from 15 yards out on a fourth-and-1. What a statement drive coming out of the halftime break.
It's now 24-3 and pouring rain still!
I think it's pretty obvious Jordan Love isn't healthy. We'll see if he can rebound here.
HALFTIME: DET 17 GB 3
First downs: DET 9 GB 11
Total yards: DET 132 GB 218
Third downs: DET 2-5 GB 0-4
Penalties: DET 2-30 GB 8-57
Jared Goff 11/12 86 yards 1 TD
Jordan Love 10/17 12 yards 1 INT
David Montgomery 11 carries 48 yards
Josh Jacobs 10 carries 89 yards
Amon-Ra St. Brown 4 catches 35 yards 1 TD
Jayden Reed 2 catches 50 yards
OH NO DISASTER!
Jordan Love throws a TERRIBLE INT that's returned for six!
Lions FG extends lead to 7
Detroit has certainly been the more efficient offense so far. Goff and Co. went 55 yards on 10 plays, and Jake Bates is good from 27 yards out.
Dan Campbell probably wanted a touchdown, but points are points.
DET 10 GB 3
58 seconds remaining before halftime
I've counted three drops for the Packers so far. Green Bay keeps the drive alive after Brian Branch was penalized for unnecessary roughness.
Branch has now been EJECTED
Josh Jacobs already has over 100 yards of total offense. Talk about a hot start.
Packers defense gets off the field thanks to a Rashan Gary sack on third down. Jahmyr Gibbs made his first appearance on Detroit's second drive of the game as well. He rushed twice for 6 yards.
The Packers were forced to punt after picking up 34 yards on four plays. A false start penalty on third-and-3 didn't help their cause. Unfortunately, this 37-yard run from Josh Jacobs went to waste.
DET 7 GB 3
10:19 remaining in the second quarter
Lions go up 7-3 with Amon-Ra St. Brown TD
It was a pretty perfect drive. Detroit goes 70 yards on 13 plays on its first possession, and Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a 3-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal. Both the Packers and Lions converted on a fourth down on their opening drives.
Goff went 5/5 for 29 yards, while David Montgomery rushed eight times for 39 yards.
14:56 remaining in the second quarter
We saw a total of two drives in the first quarter!
Packers turn first drive into 3 points
Jordan Love and Co. went 63 yards on 14 plays, and Brandon McManus converted on a 30-yard field. The Packers went 0-2 on third downs, but did convert a fourth down. Doubs and Chris Brooks both recorded drops. You can tell the weather is going to affect this game.
7:06 remaining in the first quarter
Packers have picked up 28 yards on this opening drive. Tucker Kraft had a "QB" sneak on fourth-and-1. Nothing flashy just yet from the Pack.
It's pretty wild that this is the Lions' first game outdoors this season:
Week 1 vs LAR (Dome)
Week 2 vs TB (Dome)
Week 3 at ARZ (Retractable roof)
Week 4 vs SEA (Dome)
Week 6 at DAL (Retractable roof)
Week 7 at MIN (Dome)
Week 8 vs TEN (Dome)
Gambling trends
Lions: 9-2 SU, 10-1 ATS in last 11 regular season games. They are also 5-0 SU & ATS in last 5 games
The Packers are 6-2-1 SU, 7-2 ATS in last 9 games as home underdog.
Lions inactives
33 RB Sione Vaki
44 LB Malcolm Rodriguez
59 OL Giovanni Manu
73 OL Christian Mahogany
75 OL Colby Sorsdal
93 DL Josh Paschal
94 DL Mekhi Wingo
Packers inactives
18 WR Malik Heath
23 CB Jaire Alexander
33 S Evan Williams
57 DL Brenton Cox Jr.
71 C Josh Myers
79 T Travis Glover
