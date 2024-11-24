NFL Week 12 injury tracker, inactives: All of the latest player news for Sunday's games as kickoffs approach

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 12 of the NFL season

It's Week 12 of the NFL season, and several teams are dealing with injuries that will affect the status of key players throughout the league.

The 49ers entered Sunday short-handed, with Brock Purdy (right shoulder) and Nick Bosa (hip/oblique) having been ruled out of San Francisco's big matchup with the Packers. Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was ruled out of Philadelphia's showdown with the Rams, while fellow receiver Mike Evans is slated to face the Giants after he missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. 

Those ailments are just the tip of the iceberg, though, with more notable injuries surely to come throughout the day. Each team will also drop their inactives list 90 minutes prior to kickoff. 

Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.

Jonathon Brooks to make season debut

Panthers coach Dave Canales confirmed that the second rounder is expected to make his NFL debut today against the Chiefs. 

 
Jonah Williams eyeing return

Williams will likely play today for Seahawks vs. Cardinals.

 
Patriots defense expected to have two key pieces

The Patriots are expected to have Christian Barmore and Christian Gonzalez out there today for the divisional matchup.

 
Terron Armstead is a game-time decision

The Dolphins offensive tackle played last week, but it will once again be a late call on whether he will play.

 
Seahawks tight end Noah Fant is questionable and the team has not made a call yet on if he will play.

 
Mike Evans expected to return

Evans, who has missed time with a hamstring injury, is expected to play today with no restrictions.

 
Trent Williams expected to play

The 49ers will make the final decision after pre-game warmups. 

 
Three key players expected to play Sunday

Kevin Steimle
November 24, 2024, 12:07 PM
Nov. 24, 2024, 7:07 am EST

